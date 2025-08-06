Transfer news live: Liverpool agree striker deal, Sesko makes Man United choice, Eze to Arsenal update
Benajmin Sesko is set to choose Manchester United over Newcastle, according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning, with the Old Trafford hierarchy confident that the highly rated RB Leipzig striker wants to join Ruben Amorim’s project despite the lack of Champions League football.
Newcastle United are themselves desperate for a new striker amid interest in Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid ongoing interest from Liverpool but Newcastle are holding out for a massive fee, having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid. Manager Eddie Howe admitted the situation is “far from ideal”.
Newcastle have made a second bid for Leipzig’s Sesko, after their first was deemed not good enough by the German side. But Manchester United, who are hopeful of securing a No 9 of their own, have one-upped them with another big-money offer as the two clubs will battle it out over the closing days of the window.
Elsewhere, Ruben Dias on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Manchester City, Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer, while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.
Liverpool and England U21 midfielder Tyler Morton joins Lyon
Liverpool have sold midfielder Tyler Morton to Lyon for £15m, meaning they have brought in almost £150m in transfers this summer.
The England Under-21 international, who made 14 first-team appearances for Liverpool, joined the Ligue Un club after passing a medical.
Liverpool also have a 20 percent sell-on clause for Morton if the 22-year-old, who helped England win the European Under-21 Championships in June, continues to improve.
Dortmund targeting up to four Chelsea stars
Borussia Dortmund are targeting four pf Chelsea’s wantaway players, according to reports in France.
The German club are close to agreeing a move for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka – who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Signal Iduna Park – in a deal that would be worth around £22m.
And they are also said to be interested in Tyrique George, Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga, with talks ongoing between the two clubs.
Man Utd expecting Garnacho offers
Manchester United are expecting formal offers for Alejandro Garnacho later in the window, reports Sky.
Garnacho is a known target for Chelsea, who reportedly value him at around £30m.
Ruben Amorim said over the weekend that "it's clear Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership”, and it is likely that the Blues attempt to sign both Garnacho and Xavi Simons before the end of the window.
Leipzig looking at Elliott
RB Leipzig are exploring a deal for Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott, reports the Athletic.
Elliott is seen as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Xvi Simons, with talks between the two clubs at an early stage.
The Reds value Elliott at around £50m, and have no real need or great desire to sell the England U21 international at present.
Alexander Isak set for crunch talks with Eddie Howe after returning to Newcastle
Alexander Isak is facing showdown talks with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after returning to Tyneside.
The 25-year-old Sweden international headed back to Tyneside over the weekend after spending time working on his fitness at former club Real Sociedad as Premier Leaguechampions Liverpool formalised their interest in him with a £110m bid, which was swiftly rejected by the Magpies.
He reported to the club’s training headquarters on Monday morning as the rest of the squad returned from their pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea.
Man Utd closing in on Sesko deal
Manchester United are indeed “closing in on [a] deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig” reports David Ornstein.
The German club have accepted the previous bid from Newcastle but the striker wants to join Man Utd, and while there is no club-to-club agreement yet, “talks [are] advancing towards [a] conclusion”.
This one could move quickly from here!
Arsenal set to bid for Eze?
Arsenal could make their first formal bid for Ebere Eze later this month as they wait for the proposed transfer of Fabio Vieira to Stuttgart.
The Gunners have targeted Eze all summer but rumours persist that Crystal Palace will insist that Arsenal pay the England international’s full release clause, which is around £68m.
The clause is set to expire around 16 August, though Palace could decide to remain firm in their valuation of the player.
Sesko makes decision over future?
Manchester United believe that Benjamin Sesko has chosen to join them after they submitted an official bid for the striker yesterday.
Sesko has been the subject of interest from Newcastle – who made their own bid ahead of United – and both clubs are waiting for the Slovenian’s final decision.
But Man Utd believe that the 22-year-old only wants to join them, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Saudi club have verbal agreement over Nunez
Al Hilal are closing in on a deal for Darwin Nunez after securing a verbal agreement with Liverpool, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Italian says that the “club to club agreement is done”, with the Saudi club in talks with the Liverpool striker over personal terms.
He does state that the final decision on the move rests with Nunez, however.
