Matheus Cunha set for Manchester United medical after £62.5m release clause met
Cunha is set to become the third and biggest buy of Ruben Amorim’s time at Old Trafford
Matheus Cunha will have a medical with Manchester United after they triggered his £62.5m release clause at Wolves.
The Brazilian is set to become the third and biggest buy of Ruben Amorim’s time at Old Trafford as the Portuguese has targeted him to bring firepower to a goal-shy United team.
Wolves agreed a payment structure with United, which is believed to involve paying the transfer fee over two years, and have given Cunha permission to have a medical at Old Trafford.
Cunha signed a new contract at Molineux in February but it contained a release clause and there was the expectation he would leave in the summer.
The 26-year-old scored 17 goals last season, 15 of them in the Premier League, including a December strike against United.
While Amorim has admitted United’s budget is limited after they lost the Europa League final and failed to qualify for Europe, he is prepared to commit much of it to Cunha and acted quickly after the end of their season.
Amorim, who is also interested in Ipswich striker Liam Delap, wanted to add more goals to a United side who scored just 44 in the Premier League, with no one getting more than eight.
United are expected to try and sell Marcus Rashford and Antony, plus Jadon Sancho, if he returns to Old Trafford, while there are doubts about the future of Alejandro Garnacho, meaning there is a considerable overhaul in attack.
Meanwhile, Wolves are bracing themselves to lose their top scorer, but will bank a club record fee in return.
