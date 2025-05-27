Ruben Amorim reveals Man United transfer stance after Europa League final failure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim said that Manchester United will not make many signings this summer and will have a smaller squad after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Matheus Cunha is expected to be the first arrival at Old Trafford if United trigger his £62.5m release clause with Wolves but Amorim has accepted they lack the leeway to bring in many arrivals, because of Financial Fair Play.

He is also expected to target a striker for his low-scoring team, with interest in Ipswich’s Liam Delap, who has a £30m release clause after their relegation.

But Amorim thinks United will need fewer players next season as he suggested they may not replace those who are leaving, such as the out-of-contract trio of Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Christian Eriksen.

“Without the Champions League, we also don't need a big squad,” he explained in Kuala Lumpur on their post-season tour.

"We can control the squad in a better way. Then we have a plan, that is to bring in some new players, but our big plan is to improve the team we have, to improve the academy. It's a good opportunity to see the young players and sometimes we have surprises like Ayden [Heaven], who every time he has played, has proved that he's a first-team player.”

United are expected to try and sell Marcus Rashford, when he returns to Old Trafford after his loan at Aston Villa, while they are waiting to see if Chelsea buy Jadon Sancho or pay a penalty fee of £5m to return him. Antony is another who has been out on loan and could be available for transfer.

But Amorim accepts that incomings will be limited, whatever happens. He added: "We have financial fair play rules, so we are not allowed to do so much this summer.

Ruben Amorim wants to keep Bruno Fernandes ( PA Wire )

"The important thing is to stick together. We are going to struggle and it is not going to be everything right away. I have a feeling the team is improving and that is the most important thing."

Amorim also repeated that he is keen to keep captain Bruno Fernandes, who is wanted by Saudi Pro-League club Al-Hilal.

He said: “You can see by the performance. You can see by the leadership. You can see the passion he has for the game. In difficult moments Bruno is the guy who takes responsibility. He should do because he is the captain. He is really important for us and what we want to build for the team."