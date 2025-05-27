What Ruben Amorim must do at Man United to bring ‘the good days’ back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Somewhere along the line, the lap of honour became a lap of appreciation. Yet Manchester United still felt like pioneers on Sunday, ending their season with a lap of apology. Ruben Amorim addressed the crowd in contrition after a calamity of a campaign. After spending much of his first few months at Old Trafford delivering doom-laden predictions and talking his team down, he at least provided a shift in tone. “Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming,” he said.

It prompts a host of questions. When? How? Why? Really? And if none appears to have an easy answer, there is also a question of how Amorim would define the good days. Some would say United have not experienced them since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Yet compared to their terrible 2024-25 – to borrow another adjective Amorim used – Erik ten Hag’s 2022-23 campaign, which brought a third-placed finish and a trophy feels good, even if it did not prove, as it then looked, a platform for further progress. Now, relatively speaking, coming 15th means a 14th-place finish could qualify as improvement, if not good days.

There is a case for arguing United were the worst team to stay up. They took 27 points from 27 games under Amorim, 10 of them against the relegated trio. In all competitions this season, they lost four times to the team who finished 17th, Tottenham. Under Amorim, they were beaten by those who finished 16th, 14th, 12th, 11th (in the FA Cup), 10th, ninth, eighth and seventh; the exceptions were Everton, in 13th, and United were desperately lucky to draw 2-2 at Goodison Park.

The counter-argument is that, as United’s final-day win over Aston Villa showed, some of their better displays came against the finer sides. They won a Manchester derby away from home, knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium and held Liverpool at Anfield.

Yet the broader conclusion is that United struggled against Premier League opponents. Now they will be confined to facing them next season, with no heart-warming wins over Athletic Bilbao or Lyon.

open image in gallery Manchester United took a ‘lap of apology’ after their final home game of the season and Ruben Amorim addressed the crowd ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery It was an unhappy season for the Red Devils ( PA Wire )

Amorim could always see the benefits of failing to reach the Champions League, of the added time on the training ground to work with a squad who seem no nearer to be mastering a 3-4-3 formation, of the lesser workload on the ageing and the injury-prone. Logically, he will need a smaller squad next season.

Equally, however, United’s budget will be smaller. Arguably, they would require about 10 additions – some to start, some as squad players – to fit Amorim, perhaps five for a manager who used a more suitable system. That feels unaffordable, especially for a club who often struggle to sell well: some compromises may be required, keeping some players who look imperfect fits.

Andre Onana could be a case in point. Ideally, United could do with at least one striker and No 10, a pair of wing-backs, two central midfielder who is better on the ball than Manuel Ugarte and more energetic than Casemiro, perhaps a centre-back with the pace for a higher defensive line. A substandard goalkeeper could survive for another year.

There are greater priorities. If Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap are wanted to address a chronic lack of goals, with the honourable exceptions of Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes, it is an indictment of Amorim that the trio who had seemed the club’s future have all regressed: Rasmus Hojlund has been drained of confidence, Alejandro Garnacho dropped for a European final and supposedly told to find himself a new club, Kobbie Mainoo overshadowed as he was also overlooked. For different reasons, each may need a move. For PSR profits, United may want to sell the last two.

open image in gallery Matheus Cunha is close to signing for Man United ( AFP via Getty Images )

They need to find a way out of the cycle of constant change yet with the paradox change is forever needed. “We did a lot of changes as a club in this six months and changed so many things that a normal club could do in three years,” said Amorim. Yet is that an improvement? Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos are firing a further 200 employees; many of them could argue they are paying the price for footballing failures. Amorim can excoriate himself as much as anyone else, but judge him on results and performances and he is very lucky to remain employed.

The United fanbase have not turned on him, though Ratcliffe has joined the Glazers in becoming unpopular. Maybe Amorim had them in mind when he said: “Now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward.”

Yet he is the manager who seemed to pick a fight with Marcus Rashford – who now returns to Old Trafford – and may have another with Garnacho.

Instead, the player who may attract offers is the one United can least afford to sell, in Fernandes. Amorim may need his captain to believe the good days are returning. Yet a glimpse around the Premier League shows better-run clubs, with superior sides and managers whose record in the division is far better than Amorim’s. Many of his peers have improved their team. So far, he has made his worse.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes is one of Man Utd’s few saleable assets but also their most important player ( PA Wire )

Now United will have up make up 14 points on Bournemouth simply to draw level. They were 24 behind the Champions League spots. They have sunk so low it might feel an achievement if they could come eighth next season, if they could sneak into the Conference League. They were one game from the Champions League and yet their exile from it threatens to become a lengthy affair.

“I have to deliver next year,” said Amorim. If he doesn’t, the danger is United waste another season by ignoring the evidence of managerial shortcomings in the summer and persisting with him.

Because if, sooner or later, the good days must return to United, will it be next season and under Amorim?