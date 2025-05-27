Transfer news LIVE: Man United close to £62.5m signing and Liverpool identify new striker to replace Darwin Nunez
Ruben Amorim could boost his squad after a disastrous season, with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha a top target, while Alexander Isak is set to stay at Newcastle, leaving Liverpool to look elsewhere
The transfer window is almost open with the Club World Cup opening up an emergency, short-term window, though other clubs not involved in the new Fifa tournament are pushing ahead with plans to strengthen this summer.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength, after winning the Premier League title, with a new striker top of their priorities to push Cody Gakpo. And after links to Alexander Isak, the Swede is now poised to stay at Newcastle United after securing Champions League football next season.
A new name could be Hugo Ekitike, who is also a Chelsea target, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker one of the hottest properties in European football.
Follow all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window:
Liverpool transfer guide: Florian Wirtz and top targets for Arne Slot’s title defence
Liverpool are bracing for a busy summer to build on this season’s Premier League title success.
Arne Slot orchestrated a stunning debut campaign at Anfield, inheriting a stacked squad from Jurgen Klopp before taking English football by storm to seal a record-equally 20th top-flight crown for the club.
Mohamed Salah was the posterboy of Slot’s title winners, with an eye-watering 46 goal contributions in 37 games taking the Reds out of reach at the top of the table.
However, it was in midfield where Liverpool surprised most, with Slot refining a midfield trio brought in by his predecessor and making each one of them an invaluable entity. His transformation of Ryan Gravenberch from a promising yet raw talent to a world-class defensive midfielder was most astounding, with the 23-year-old starting all 34 league games before Liverpool sealed the title against Spurs.
Liverpool join race for Hugo Ekitike?
Alexander Isak will stay at Newcastle for next season, which has led Liverpool to shift targets, according to Belgian transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri.
The Reds will consider Chelsea target Hugo Ekitike, as an option should Darwin Nunez attract a move to La Liga or Saudi Arabia.
The Reds could then add the Eintracht Frankfurt star to their options alongside Cody Gakpo as a No. 9.
Chelsea identify top striker target after Champions League boost
Chelsea have discussed a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, as they hone transfer plans now that they have qualified for the 2025/26 Champions League.
Victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, to round out the Premier League 2024/25 campaign, thanks to Levi Colwill’s goal, has handed Enzo Maresca’s side a boost.
With Nicolas Jackson suspended for the final two games and Marc Guiu just 18 years of age, Chelsea had been left short in attack.
The club are now actively targeting a striker in the market with the French star high on their list, though they also have significant interest in Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and Ipswich Town's Liam Delap.
While Arsenal are considering the former, who has shone for Sporting this season, Manchester United are now expected to sign Delap, leaving Chelsea to extensively discuss a move for Ekitike.
Mohamed Salah reveals Saudi Arabia transfer plan
Mohamed Salah said that he would have gone to the Saudi Pro-League this summer if he had not signed a new deal with Liverpool.
The Egyptian revealed he held “serious” talks with the cash-rich Saudi league. Al-Ittihad had bid £150m for him in 2023 and there was renewed interest from the division in recent months.
Liverpool rejected that but risked losing Salah on a free transfer this year, as his contract entered its final few months and after the forward described himself as “more out than in”.
Salah reveals stunning Saudi transfer plan before new Liverpool contract
Matheus Cunha nears Man United move for £62.5m
Matheus Cunha is nearing a move to Manchester United.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that a verbal agreement in now place between clubs and player.
A five-year contract with the option for another 12 months, to take the Brazilian up until 2031 at Old Trafford is thought to be in place.
Wolves will pocket Cunha’s £62.5m clause in three installments it seems, too, with the the BBC’s Sami Mokbel reporting the first payment is £20.8m this summer.
