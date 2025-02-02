Matheus Cunha’s new contract ‘symbolises his importance’ to Wolves – Matt Hobbs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs says Matheus Cunha’s new contract “symbolises his importance to us on the pitch”.

The Brazilian has signed a deal to stay at Molineux until 2029, with the news being announced hours after his 11th goal of the season helped Wolves to a 2-0 derby win over Aston Villa.

He has been linked with a move away from the club this January, but, as a key player in the fight to beat relegation, was never going to be sold.

Hobbs said on the club’s official website: “The new contract is a reward for what Matheus has done, and symbolises his importance to us on the pitch.

“It is something that he’s earned because of everything he’s given us and will continue to give us.

“Matheus loves the club, loves the fans and really appreciates the opportunity the club has given him. The fans have taken him under their wing, and he’s loved being here, so it’s been a really positive experience for both sides.

“His talent is undeniable and he’s a real winner. He wants us to achieve our goals now, and when a player of his quality shows he’s with you and up for the fight, it’s a big lift for everyone.

“Now he has to do what he’s been doing, and even more. I expect him to knuckle down through the second half of season, because we need everyone at it.”

Villa lost ground in the battle for European qualification as they endured another Champions League hangover, failing to win for a seventh time after a midweek European adventure.

Boss Unai Emery, who is hoping to add “two or three more players” before Monday’s transfer deadline, wants it to be the norm for his side to fight on several fronts.

“We were enjoying on Wednesday in the Champions League. We got the last 16 in the Champions League,” he said.

“We were very happy. But the next step in this club is to have something like a normal way for us.

“Last year we did because we were in Conference League, we achieved the semi-final, and we got the Champions League position through the league.

“And this year we are in this direction. But of course, it’s been more difficult.

“We have to be intelligent as well, because we don’t have the power some teams have. It’s clear. We are not Arsenal, we are not Liverpool, we are not City.”