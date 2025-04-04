Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Man Utd vs Man City Betting Tips

City to win and both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill

Marmoush to score at any time - 7/4 Bet365

The Manchester derby takes place on Sunday as City make the trip to Old Trafford to take on their neighbours United (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Nine league places and 14 points separate the two sides in the Premier League table, but we all know that these games can throw up all kinds of results, so everything is on the table.

When the sides last met, back in December, United had won just one of their previous four Premier League matches and faced a City side who were embarking on their worst-ever run under Pep Guardiola, with four defeats in their previous six.

Josko Gvardiol gave the home side a 36th-minute lead, and just as they looked about to get back to winning ways Amad Diallo won a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes converted, two minutes from time, before scoring the winner in added time.

United are looking to complete just their first Premier League double over City since 2019-20, and they go into the game unbeaten in the last three meetings in all competitions, winning two, including last season’s FA Cup final.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Preview: City Too Slick For Rivals

City have won more Premier League away games against United than against any other side and five of those nine wins have come under Pep Guardiola, the most of any visiting manager in the competition.

And in any other season, you would have this down as a routine City win but without Erling Haaland and any real consistency this one is tougher to call - although United’s chances may have improved had this game taken place away from home.

Old Trafford has hardly been a Theatre of Dreams for United fans this season with just six league wins from 15 games played so far. They have also drawn two, against Chelsea and Fulham and lost seven.

They have also gone eight league matches at home without keeping a clean sheet, which is their longest run since a run of 12 games between April and December 2021.

They’ve conceded 17 in nine games under Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese coach having the worst goals conceded per game ratio of any permanent manager at home in the league, allowing an average of 1.89 goals per game.

Football betting sites have City as the favourites on Sunday at 28/25, with Man United at 12/5 for the win and a draw at 11/4.

A draw might not be a bad shout with United’s defensive woes and the fact that they have scored in seven of their last eight matches. The only game they failed to score in was Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest despite having 23 shots compared to Forest’s eight, including six on target.

City have failed to score in just one of their last five, also in a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest, but they managed two on Wednesday without Haaland as Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush scored in the 2-0 home win over Leicester.

That victory moved City back into the top four, a position they will be desperate to keep hold of, so with that in mind we’re favouring City on the day.

Man Utd vs Man City prediction 1: City to win and both teams to score - 13/5 Betway

United vs City Tips: Marmoush to Fill The Haaland-Shaped Hole

With three goals in his last three City games, Omar Marmoush is enjoying life since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

He arrived in Manchester with 20 goals already this season and he’s added six to that tally so far, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 league win over Newcastle in February, which were his first goals for the club.

The Egyptian has five goals from his eight league appearances and betting sites are offering 11/2 on him scoring first or last and 7/4 to net any time - just for reference, he has scored the last goal in his last two matches.

Man Utd vs Man City prediction 2: Marmoush to score at any time - 7/4 Bet365

