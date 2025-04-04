The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction: Gloomy outlook for Old Trafford faithful
Follow our Premier League betting tips as Manchester United host Manchester City on Sunday
Man Utd vs Man City Betting Tips
- City to win and both teams to score - 13/5 William Hill
- Marmoush to score at any time - 7/4 Bet365
The Manchester derby takes place on Sunday as City make the trip to Old Trafford to take on their neighbours United (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Nine league places and 14 points separate the two sides in the Premier League table, but we all know that these games can throw up all kinds of results, so everything is on the table.
When the sides last met, back in December, United had won just one of their previous four Premier League matches and faced a City side who were embarking on their worst-ever run under Pep Guardiola, with four defeats in their previous six.
Josko Gvardiol gave the home side a 36th-minute lead, and just as they looked about to get back to winning ways Amad Diallo won a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes converted, two minutes from time, before scoring the winner in added time.
United are looking to complete just their first Premier League double over City since 2019-20, and they go into the game unbeaten in the last three meetings in all competitions, winning two, including last season’s FA Cup final.
Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Preview: City Too Slick For Rivals
City have won more Premier League away games against United than against any other side and five of those nine wins have come under Pep Guardiola, the most of any visiting manager in the competition.
And in any other season, you would have this down as a routine City win but without Erling Haaland and any real consistency this one is tougher to call - although United’s chances may have improved had this game taken place away from home.
Old Trafford has hardly been a Theatre of Dreams for United fans this season with just six league wins from 15 games played so far. They have also drawn two, against Chelsea and Fulham and lost seven.
They have also gone eight league matches at home without keeping a clean sheet, which is their longest run since a run of 12 games between April and December 2021.
They’ve conceded 17 in nine games under Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese coach having the worst goals conceded per game ratio of any permanent manager at home in the league, allowing an average of 1.89 goals per game.
Football betting sites have City as the favourites on Sunday at 28/25, with Man United at 12/5 for the win and a draw at 11/4.
A draw might not be a bad shout with United’s defensive woes and the fact that they have scored in seven of their last eight matches. The only game they failed to score in was Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest despite having 23 shots compared to Forest’s eight, including six on target.
City have failed to score in just one of their last five, also in a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest, but they managed two on Wednesday without Haaland as Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush scored in the 2-0 home win over Leicester.
That victory moved City back into the top four, a position they will be desperate to keep hold of, so with that in mind we’re favouring City on the day.
Man Utd vs Man City prediction 1: City to win and both teams to score - 13/5 Betway
United vs City Tips: Marmoush to Fill The Haaland-Shaped Hole
With three goals in his last three City games, Omar Marmoush is enjoying life since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.
He arrived in Manchester with 20 goals already this season and he’s added six to that tally so far, including a hat-trick in the 4-0 league win over Newcastle in February, which were his first goals for the club.
The Egyptian has five goals from his eight league appearances and betting sites are offering 11/2 on him scoring first or last and 7/4 to net any time - just for reference, he has scored the last goal in his last two matches.
Man Utd vs Man City prediction 2: Marmoush to score at any time - 7/4 Bet365
Please Gamble Responsibly
Bettors should always gamble responsibly, whether they’re betting on football or any other sport.
When using gambling sites or betting apps be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.
It’s particularly important not to get carried if you receive a casino bonus or any free bets, which are readily available on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.
But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below:
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.