Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League on Monday with David Moyes returning to Old Trafford seeking to extend his old club’s winless run to three games (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

United began the weekend in seventh but just four points off rivals Manchester City in second, and while the season began in an embarrassing manner for Ruben Amorim’s side, it appears the Portuguese has managed to steady the ship (for now at least).

Wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton were followed by away draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur over the last five matches, and while the latter two performances showed signs of the previous defensive lapses and lack of attacking verve, fans might hold this upcoming match as more of a litmus test for where the club are at present.

And the visit of Everton provides a potentially tough test for United, though the Toffees have delivered a mixed bag of results recently, beating Palace and Fulham, suffering big losses to Spurs and Man City and being held to draws by Sunderland and West Ham recently.

These respective runs of results show why betting sites have United as the firm favourites, with Amorim’s men odds-on in the latest Premier League odds, while bettors who fancy Everton to record a first win at Old Trafford since 2013 can back the Toffess at around 3/1.

Man Utd vs Everton prediction: Hosts to get back to winning ways

Manchester United started the season in relative turmoil after early losses, including a shock Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby, but Amorim has staved off talk of getting the sack with a run of five games without defeat, and a win this evening could see the Red Devils rise as high as fourth in the table.

While performances haven’t been entirely convincing across the board, United have benefited from the mixed form of some of their main rivals, and a win tonight will allow them to really feel they’re in the race for European football.

And Amorim’s side are enjoying their best run of form since the Portuguese took over just over a year ago, with United having won three and drawn two of their last five matches.

That run of results is enough for football betting sites to make them solid favourites to beat Everton, with the Toffees having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five. Moyes’ men have scored five and conceded seven in that spell, and their 2-0 and 3-0 losses to City and Spurs do suggest that they struggle to find the net against the better sides in the league.

At the same time, United have scored 12 and conceded seven over their last five matches, and only one of those matches has produced a clean sheet (the 2-0 win over Sunderland in early October). So, while United are deservedly favourites and should grab the win - with Everton not winning at Old Trafford since 2013 – we do think the Toffees’ attacking talent will trouble the hosts.

To that end, we believe United to win but both teams to score could be the best value on offer.

Man Utd vs Everton prediction 1: Man Utd to win & both teams to score - 23/10 Ladbrokes

Man Utd vs Everton tip: Mbeumo to lead United again

Summer signing Bryan Mbeumo has emerged as arguably United’s most important attacking asset since joining from Brentford, with the 26-year-old having settled in well alongside Matheus Cunha in the Red Devils’ frontline.

While he only has a modest return of six goals and one assist so far for his new club, the former Brentford man has quickly become a focal point of the United attack, featuring heavily whether deployed on the wing or in more central areas.

Mbeumo has four goals and one assist in his last five starts and four goals in his last four matches, including a goal last time out against Spurs when deployed up front.

With the Cameroon international likely to play in a similar position tonight in the absence of Benjamin Sesko, we think he’s likely to be involved in any United goals.

He’s odds-on to register a goal or assist with Premier League betting sites, so we think a wager on the ‘score anytime’ market is potentially better value.

Man Utd vs Everton prediction 2: Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime - 13/8 Bet365

