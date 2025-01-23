Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United host Rangers in the Europa League with the home side looking to take a step closer to securing qualification for the next round of the competition.

Ruben Amorim’s side fell to a chastening defeat to Brighton at the weekend, leading the manager to declare this as the worst Manchester United side in history.

But they remain seventh in the Europa League league phase table, just one position above the play-off places, and take on a Rangers side who are just one point below them in eighth, with both fighting to stay in the automatic qualification places.

Rangers’ title challenge may have fallen away domestically, but they were in the final of this competition as recently as 2022 and will be looking to repeat the heroics of that season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Man Utd v Rangers?

Man Utd v Rangers is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 23 January at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via discovery+.

Team news

United have no new injury concerns after the loss to Brighton, though Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount all remain sidelined.

Amorim may opt to rest some players in key positions, with Toby Collyer and Christian Eriksen potentially starting in midfield.

In attack, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund could return, while it is unknown whether Amorim would want to use Tyrell Malacia and Antony with both reportedly on the verge of loan move.

For Rangers, goalkeeper Jack Butland remains out, as do John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Danilo, who suffered an injury last week against Aberdeen. However, captain James Tavernier should be available after making his return at the weekend in the Scottish Cup.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Collyer, Mainoo, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund.

Rangers XI: Kelly; Yilmaz, Propper, Nsiala, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cerny, Danilo, Hagi; Igamane.

Odds

Man Utd win 21/50

Draw 7/2

Rangers win 13/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Even with recent results in mind United should have far too much for Rangers, though in the current situation, nothing seems impossible at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 2-0 Rangers.

