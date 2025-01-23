Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Man Utd v Rangers LIVE: Team news and line-ups as British giants clash in Europa League

United are aiming to progress in Europe as they look to salvage something from this season

Will Castle
Thursday 23 January 2025 12:35 EST
Manchester United host Rangers in the Europa League this evening, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to take a step towards the last 16 at Old Trafford.

United lost 3-1 to Brighton last weekend and have little else to fight for in the league, but the Europa League offers a chance to salvage their season.

Winning the competition looks like United’s only hope of getting anywhere near European football next season and, while that looks a way off at present, Amorim will want to get through to the last 16 with minimal fuss.

United sit in seventh in the league phase table ahead of kick-off and they face a Rangers side who are one point and one place below them despite their domestic struggles.

Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Old Trafford below:

Odds for tonight's clash

Man Utd win 21/50

Draw 7/2

Rangers win 13/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Will Castle23 January 2025 17:50

When's kick-off?

Man Utd v Rangers is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 23 January at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via discovery+.

Will Castle23 January 2025 17:40

Manchester United vs Rangers LIVE

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Rangers.

Ruben Amorim’s side are looking to go one step closer to the last 16 - but they’ll need to perform better than they did on the weekend, where yet another dismal display saw them lose at home to Brighton.

Both teams are vying to bypass the knockouts, with Rangers sitting just one point below United in the league table.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and reaction right here.

Will Castle23 January 2025 17:30

