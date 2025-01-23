✕ Close 'I get frustrated sometimes' - Ruben Amorim clarifies his 'worst Manchester United team' comments

Manchester United host Rangers in the Europa League this evening, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to take a step towards the last 16 at Old Trafford.

United lost 3-1 to Brighton last weekend and have little else to fight for in the league, but the Europa League offers a chance to salvage their season.

Winning the competition looks like United’s only hope of getting anywhere near European football next season and, while that looks a way off at present, Amorim will want to get through to the last 16 with minimal fuss.

United sit in seventh in the league phase table ahead of kick-off and they face a Rangers side who are one point and one place below them despite their domestic struggles.

Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Old Trafford below: