Man Utd v Rangers LIVE: Team news and line-ups as British giants clash in Europa League
United are aiming to progress in Europe as they look to salvage something from this season
Manchester United host Rangers in the Europa League this evening, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to take a step towards the last 16 at Old Trafford.
United lost 3-1 to Brighton last weekend and have little else to fight for in the league, but the Europa League offers a chance to salvage their season.
Winning the competition looks like United’s only hope of getting anywhere near European football next season and, while that looks a way off at present, Amorim will want to get through to the last 16 with minimal fuss.
United sit in seventh in the league phase table ahead of kick-off and they face a Rangers side who are one point and one place below them despite their domestic struggles.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Old Trafford below:
When's kick-off?
Man Utd v Rangers is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 23 January at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via discovery+.
Manchester United vs Rangers LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Rangers.
Ruben Amorim’s side are looking to go one step closer to the last 16 - but they’ll need to perform better than they did on the weekend, where yet another dismal display saw them lose at home to Brighton.
Both teams are vying to bypass the knockouts, with Rangers sitting just one point below United in the league table.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and reaction right here.
