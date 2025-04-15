Joe Lycett gives glimpse into life as father after shocking fans with baby news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Lycett has given a glimpse into his life as a father after he announced the birth of a baby boy last year.

In October, the comedian shared a photo to Instagram showing him holding the infant, whom he said was born at Birmingham Women’s Hospital.

In a new interview withRadio Times, Lycett was asked whether he was enjoying fatherhood, to which he replied: “I love it. I’m in a very happy, golden era of my life right now.”

He added that he has been attending plenty of baby cinema showings, which are special daytime screenings for adults and babies.

“It’s a family activity, it’s so fun,” he explained. “We really enjoyed Black Bag, but Captain America: Brave New World was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in my life, and Mufasa: The Lion King was a travesty to the Lion King legacy.”

When asked what his TV viewing set-up is like at home, he said the TV “is a modest size”, adding that his living room also contains an easel where he paints.

He added: “There are a couple of BAFTAs. There’s many stuff – a pram, loads of nappies.”

Announcing his son’s arrival in October, Lycett thanked the hospital and praised NHS staff at Birmingham Women’s Hospital for how they supported the baby’s mother.

“An appreciation post from me for the extraordinary [Birmingham women’s hospital],” he said. “My first encounter with them was years ago when they looked after a pal of mine through surgery, and then most recently when they masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son.

He added: “The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses and the ongoing care in the community.”

He added: “We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them and I will be forever grateful for everything they’ve done.”

Lycett joked that his new role as a parent means he no longer has an excuse to get out of being a guest on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s podcast, Parenting Hell.

“Let’s talk,” Beckett wrote in the comments section, while Widdicombe questioned: “Next Friday?”

Lycett concluded: “We will not be taking any press requests about this as we have already sold the rights to the first family picture to Autotrader,” he said.

A number of his fans and friends shared messages of congratulations, while others questioned whether Lycett was pulling another prank.

“I never know what’s real and what’s not when Lycett is involved,” one fan said.

However, the news appeared to be confirmed by the Birmingham Women’s Hospital, who wrote: “Massive congratulations to you all. We’re so proud to have supported you on this incredible life-changing milestone.

“We wish you all the best and lots of gorgeous cuddles for the future,” said the post.

Lycett then shared a follow-up post to clarify “misinformation” surrounding the news, confirming that it was not a joke.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has been so lovely about my news (you may have seen on instagram or in the press that I have just welcomed a son)....,” he wrote in his newsletter in November.

“I’m finding fatherhood to be a total delight.”

Responding to public suspicions that the birth of his child may be a prank, he said: “And to confirm, he’s defo not a stunt (although I appreciate I’ve cried wolf enough that might not be convincing) and as promised I will be appearing on the Parenting Hell podcast in the near future.

While Lycett has kept his personal life out of the public eye, he told Bimini Bon-Boulash’s podcast The Pieces last year that he had a partner called “Denise”, but was using a fake name to protect her identity.

He said: “So I’ve got Winston the cat, and my partner Denise. And, um, she’s not called Denise, but I don’t talk about her, because she has a job that means she can’t be in the public eye.

“I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise, so, uh, I live with Denise.”