Joe Lycett has announced that he has become a father to a baby boy.

The comedian, 36, shared a photo to Instagram showing him holding the infant, whom he said was born at Birmingham women’s hospital.

In the post, Lycett, who is from Birmingham, thanked the hospital and praised NHS staff for how they had “masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son”.

While Lycett is known for his pranks, his post appears to be sincere – The Guardian reports that it understands the good news is true.

“An appreciation post from me for the extraordinary [Birmingham women’s hospital],” he wrote on Friday (25 October).

“My first encounter with them was years ago when they looked after a pal of mine through surgery, and then most recently when they masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son.

“The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses and the ongoing care in the community.”

He added: “We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them and I will be forever grateful for everything they’ve done.”

Lycett joked that his new role as a parent means he no longer has an excuse to get out of being a guest on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s podcast, Parenting Hell.

“Let’s talk,” Beckett wrote in the comments section, while Widdicombe questioned: “Next Friday?”

Lycett concluded: “We will not be taking any press requests about this as we have already sold the rights to the first family picture to Autotrader,” he said.

A number of his fans and friends shared messages of congratulations: “Yes Joe and fam, yes NHS!” BBC presenter Clara Amfo wrote.

Others questioned whether Lycett was pulling another stunt: “I never know what’s real and what’s not when Lycett is involved,” one fan said.

However, the news appeared to be confirmed by the Birmingham Women’s Hospital, who wrote: “Massive congratulations to you all. We’re so proud to have supported you on this incredible life-changing milestone.

“We wish you all the best and lots of gorgeous cuddles for the future.”

Among the comic’s most memorable career moments was a stunt in 2022, in which he told former football star David Beckham he would shred £10,000 if he didn’t pull out of his World Cup deal with Qatar.

Joe Lycett threatened to shred £10,000 in protest over David Beckham’s role in the Qatar World Cup ( YouTube )

At the time, Beckham had come under fire for accepting a rumoured £10m to be an ambassador for Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal. Lycett noted Beckham’s status as an LGBT+ ally: “Qatar was voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay.”

After Beckham took part in the tournament, Lycett shared a video in which he appeared to put the money into a woodchipper. Twenty-four hours later, he revealed he was a trick and that he had in fact donated the money to LGBT+ charities.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Lycett said the stunt “sort of f***ed” him, because it wasn’t the first time he’d said he was doing one thing, then revealed it to actually be something else.

“I think if I tried to do an ultimatum again, people would just go, ‘Well, he’s not gonna do a thing because last time he didn’t,’ so I can’t do that ever again, probably,” he said.