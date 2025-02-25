Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction: Reds to edge EFL Cup final rehearsal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool vs Newcastle tips:

Liverpool to win and BTTS - 13/8 Bet365

Isak and Salah to score - 14/5 Betway

Liverpool welcome Newcastle to Anfield on Wednesday looking to take another step closer to the Premier League title but they will have to be at their best to overcome the Magpies (kick-off 8:15pm, love on TNT Sports and Discovery+).

Eddie Howe’s side have won eight of their last 11 league games including the 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday which leaves them fifth in the table, level on points with Manchester City.

They are 20 points behind Liverpool though, who took full advantage of Arsenal slipping up on Saturday, to extend their lead at the top to 11 points, with a clinical 2-0 win over City at the Etihad.

The Reds have still only been beaten once in the Premier League so far this season and go into the game unbeaten in 23 league games!

They did drop points against Wednesday’s opponents though when they played out a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park at the beginning of December.

Arne Slot’s side twice came from behind with Curtis Jones and Mo Salah cancelling out goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. Salah then gave the visitors the lead before Fabian Schar rescued a point for Newcastle in added time.

The two sides will also meet next month in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley with Arne Slot looking for his first silverware since taking charge in the summer, while for Newcastle it would be their first major trophy since 1955!

The Reds juggernaut to keep on rolling

Since losing their first Premier League home game against Newcastle 2-0 in April 1994, the Reds are unbeaten in their last 28 home league games against the Magpies, winning 23 and drawing five.

You have to go back to 2015 since Newcastle last won against Liverpool and they are winless in their last 16 league games against Liverpool, drawing five and losing 11 since a 2-0 win under Steve McClaren.

It’s hard to see that run ending at Anfield on Wednesday but with the scoring form of Alexander Isak both teams to score is a pretty good bet.

Football betting sites are backing the Reds to win at 8/15, while you can get 5/1 on a Newcastle win and 39/10 on a draw.

You can also get 13/8 on both teams to score and Liverpool to win which seems a pretty good bet, considering the fact that the Magpies have only failed to score in one of their last 14 matches!

Liverpool on the other hand have only failed to score once in the league all season, back on the 14 September when they were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest. The Reds have scored at least twice in each of their last 17 home games in all competitions.

Liverpool vs Newcastle 1: Liverpool to win and BTTS - 13/8 Bet365

Battle of the in-form strikers

Mo Salah and Alexander Isak have been two of the most in-form strikers in the League this season, with more than 50 goals between them,

Salah has scored in each of his last eight games to take his tally for the season to 30, while Isak has scored 16 goals since the two sides last met in December.

After scoring the opening goal at St James’ Park he went on to score 14 goals in 12 games and after not scoring in four matches he bagged two in Sunday’s 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest.

He has scored 10 away goals in the Premier League this season – only Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer have netted more on the road in a single campaign for Newcastle and betting sites are offering 9/4 on him scoring any time.

Salah has scored four goals in his last two league games against Newcastle, netting a brace in both to take his tally to 10 goals in this fixture.

You can get get 15/4 on him scoring first or last and they are still offering 21/20 to score at any time!

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction 2: Isak and Salah to score - 14/5 Betway

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.