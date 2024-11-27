Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley will be assessed ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday after picking up injuries during the 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

Konate and Bradley excelled defensively against the European champions - with the Northern Ireland international winning his duel against Kylian Mbappe - and their injuries were the only negative on a memorable night for Arne Slot’s side at Anfield.

Liverpool extended their perfect record in Europe season with a fifth win from five games as the Reds defeated holders Real Madrid for the first time since 2009.

And a big week for Slot’s team continues on Sunday, when Liverpool will host struggling Manchester City with the chance to go 11 points clear of the champions with a victory at Anfield.

Bradley was withdrawn late in the second half against Madrid, appearing to feel for his hamstring, while Konate was seen walking uneasily at full-time as captain Virgil van Dijk looked concerned.

Slot did not know the extent of the injuries after beating Madrid but told a post-match press conference. “I know where they have pain, but how bad or how good it is is difficult to judge so close after the game.”

If Bradley is ruled out against City, Liverpool could instead welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the vice-captain returning to the bench against Real Madrid.

open image in gallery Bradley wins a tackle with Mbappe in front of the Kop ( Getty Images )

Slot’s replacements have often impressed this season with Caoimhin Kelleher once again impressing in the absence of Alisson Becker and saving Mbappe’s penalty in the second half.

"This is what happens during a season,” Slot said on injuries We missed Trent today, we missed Jota today, we missed Alisson today. We didn’t miss Trent because he was on the bench, but he couldn’t play from the start, but Kostas [Tsimikas] we missed.

"This happens through a season. I am really hoping both of them [Konate and Bradley] are available to play because we want them all available, but if not someone else has to step up and until now this season everybody that I [have] selected to start has shown up.

"That’s also what is going to happen on Sunday, if they can play but also if they can’t play then other ones will step up."