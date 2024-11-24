When is Liverpool vs Man City? Kick-off time, date, and how to watch Premier League blockbuster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool will take an eight-point lead into their Anfield showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League.

The champions lost for the fifth game in a row in all competitions as Pep Guardiola’s side were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham on Saturday night.

And Arne Slot’s side took full advantage as Mohamed Salah scored twice to complete a thrilling comeback win over Southampton at St Mary’s.

Liverpool next host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night - but all eyes will be on this weekend’s blockbuster against City.

City have won the last four Premier League titles in a row but Liverpool will have real belief that they can end that run if they go 11 points clear.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The fixture will kick off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 1 December at Anfield.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.