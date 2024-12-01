Liverpool v Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of crunch clash
Guardiola’s side are without a win in six games, and the Reds could extend the gap over the champions to 11 points
Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield this afternoon in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League, with the hosts able to open up an 11-point gap on the champions with a win.
Arne Slot’s side easily overcame European champions Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, and they now sit top of the table both domestically and in Europe, with 14 wins and one draw since their only loss of the season – to Nottingham Forest in mid-September.
Contrastingly, City enter the weekend in second place in the league but without a win in their last six games, with five straight losses followed by a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in which they relinquished a three-goal lead. Pep Guardiola’s men are in desperate need of a win irrespective of the potential gap at the top, but there’s no better time to end a bad run than this weekend.
Follow all of the latest from Anfield in our live blog below:
Liverpool team news
The only blemish on Liverpool’s evening against Real Madrid were the injuries to Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley. Konate has been ruled out while Bradley, who went off holding his hamstring, could be replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The right back is fit to start after returning to the bench against Real Madrid, while Jarrell Quansah or Joe Gomez will be required to partner Virgil van Dijk and face Erling Haaland.
Elsewhere, Caoimhin Kelleher will continue in goal after another excellent display - saving Kylian Mbappe’s penalty against Real Madrid. Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa remain out. Cody Gakpo could replace Luis Diaz in the rotation of Liverpool forwards.
Is Liverpool v Manchester City on TV?
When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?
The fixture will kick off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday 1 December at Anfield.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE
Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield with the chance to go 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s champions at this early stage of the Premier League of the season.
Arne Slot’s excellent start to life at Liverpool continued with a superb victory over Real Madrid and the Reds are flying into the second of two huge games at Anfield this week.
City, by contrast, drew 3-3 with Feyenoord after blowing a three-goal lead late on to extend their winless run to an unprecedented six games under Guardiola.
Ilkay Gundogan admitted City’s hopes of winning a fifth Premier League title in a row could suffer a fatal blow if they lose to Liverpool, and even Guardiola has said the champions are fragile.
Liverpool are full of belief but Virgil van Dijk expects a reaction from City and Slot has warned that Guardiola will come up with a solution to show why he is the best manager in the world on Sunday.
Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s blockbuster game at the top of the Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester City.
Arne Slot’s men have the chance to go 11 points clear of the Cityzens today, while Pep Guardiola’s side are without a win in six, but could cut the lead to just five points.
It’s all set up for a mesmerising afternoon at the top of the table, and we’ll have all of the latest build-up, news and updates here.
