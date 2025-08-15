Liverpool v Bournemouth live: Premier League season kicks off with Wirtz set to debut for new-look champions
Will Liverpool get their Premier League title defence off to a winning start or can Bournemouth cause an upset at Anfield?
Liverpool have the honour of hosting the first fixture of the new Premier League season as they take on Bournemouth at Anfield tonight.
The Reds are aiming to defend the title they won in Arne Slot’s first year as head coach but changes in the squad leave some questions to be answered. Gone are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez with newcomers Florian Wirtz, Huge Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong set to make their league debuts this evening.
Liverpool have looked a little weak defensively, having let in two goals against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield, but they’re hoping increased firepower alongside Mo Salah will bring them the goals they need to win.
Similarly, Bournemouth have had to rejig their defensive line after a strong season put their defenders in the spotlight for summer moves. Milos Kerkez could line up against his former side after joining Liverpool but Andoni Iraola is confident his team can replicate last year’s performance.
Follow along for all the latest updates from Liverpool v Bournemouth below.
How to watch the game tonight
Liverpool v Bournemouth is due to kick off at 8pm BST tonight. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on both channels beginning at 6.30pm BST.
A live stream will be available via Sky Go for subscribers as well.
The late kick off provides the opportunity for the Reds to lay down a marker early on as they look to defend their title against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal who have both strengthened their squads this summer.
Yet, no team seems to have done as good a job at bringing in new recruits as Liverpool. They’ve signed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez who are all in line to make their Premier League debuts for the club on Friday night.
Bournemouth, in contrast, have lost some key players with the aforementioned Kerkez making the switch to Merseyside and Illia Zabaryni completing a move to PSG. The Cherries have replaced them with the untested Bafode Diakite and Adrien Truffert but new goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has some pedigree having previous been with Chelsea. Will they be enough to stop Liverpool this evening?
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the Premier League curtain-raiser at Anfield this evening, as reigning champions Liverpool take on Bournemouth.
