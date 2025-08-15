Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak ‘wouldn’t have done as well’ without Newcastle as availability confirmed
Isak will not feature for Newcastle as their season kicks off against Aston Villa tomorrow
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes Alexander Isak would not be at the level he is today without the club’s support as he confirmed there has been “no change” over the transfer standoff.
The wantaway Swede is said to have no desire to reintegrate into the team as he continues to force a move to Liverpool.
Isak is not expected to play a part in Newcastle’s season opener tomorrow, facing off against Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.
Howe could only provide a frustration update on the situation, confirming that little to no progress has been made.
"There has been no change,” Howe said in his pre-match conference. “All my focus is on Aston Villa tomorrow. Isak's situation has been clear for a while and that will continue to be the case.
"I've had a great relationship with him, you need that partnership with every player. I have to work really closely with the player for his benefit, to try and improve them. I always want to be there for him.
"I don't think Isak would have done as well without that, his team mates, the supporters - he recognises that, he's an intelligent person.
“I want him to play, to train, but details of our conversations remain private."
Newcastle have so far held firm over their striker, rejecting a record £110m bid from Liverpool as they insist he is not for sale.
While Isak has made it clear that he has no desire to play for the Magpies again, going as far as moving out of his house in the North East, he is yet to officially submit a transfer request.
It’s been a saga that has compounded a disastrous summer for Newcastle, missing out on a variety of top targets such as Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United, Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool and James Trafford to Manchester City.
But Howe insists the situation has unified the rest of the squad.
"In early pre-season, I have not shied away from it being a difficult time,” he added. “You could see that in our performances.
"But the players are strong mentally, the mood has been good, performances recently have been better. The group has reacted well.
“Sometimes these things can have a good effect, and we were close anyway. These things can unify you in a way you didn't know possible."
