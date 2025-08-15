Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Premier League opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diogo Jota’s family were in attendance at Anfield as Liverpool paid an emotional tribute towards the late forward and his brother ahead of their Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

Jota died in a car crash along with brother Andre Silva in Spain on 3 July after a suspected tyre blowout. The tragedy occurred only 11 days after Jota, a 28-year-old father of three, had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso.

Liverpool fans sang a rousing rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone before a minute’s silence was impeccably observed.

A loud rendition of Diogo Jota’s song was accompanied by banners commemorating the late forward, one of them in the Bournemouth end, in a gesture by the visiting fans. Mosaics were formed by fans in the Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Kop as Liverpool paid their own tribute.

Chants of Jota’s name continued to ring around the stadium as the game got underway, all players wearing black armbands, with fans singing his now immortalised “Number 20” anthem.

"We know that this will be a very emotional occasion, given it is the first league game we have played since we lost Diogo and Andre,” Arne Slot said in his pre-match programme notes.

"As I have said previously, the tributes that have been paid throughout the football world, and especially within the LFC community, have been truly special, and I know that tonight we will come together to honour them once more.”

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk added in his programme notes: “It will be a very emotional occasion for everybody associated with the club, and especially for Diogo’s wife, Rute, their children and his family, who will be in attendance this evening.

“They remain, of course, the most important people in all of this, and it is important that we as a club – players, staff, supporters – are there for them always, and that they know that they will always be loved and welcomed here at Anfield.”

Anfield will come together again to commemorate Jota on the 20-minute mark - a tribute planned for every Liverpool game in the foreseeable future, applauding and singing his name in his memory.

Liverpool retired Jota’s number 20 shirt earlier this summer, with the Portuguese forward listed under “Forever” on their website’s squad list.