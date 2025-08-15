Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth captain Adam Smith said he was “shocked” and “angry” after teammate Antoine Semenyo reported receiving racist abuse from a spectator at Anfield on Friday night.

Liverpool won the Premier League season’s opening game 4-2 after goals from Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah, on a night full of tributes for Diogo Jota after his tragic death in July.

But the match was marred by the incident involving Semenyo, who immediately reported what he had heard to match officials.

The referee, Anthony Taylor, halted play, calling Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola together with the fourth official Farai Hallam to tell them that Semenyo had reported a racist comment from a fan at the front of the Main Stand.

Police escorted an individual out of the stadium, and also visited the officials’ dressing room at half-time. The club are also investigating.

Semenyo not only continued the game but scored two goals to haul Bournemouth level in the second half, before Chiesa and Salah scored late on to earn the champions all three points.

“It is totally unacceptable,” said Smith, speaking to Sky Sports about the incident. “I’m kind of in shock it happened in this day and age. I don’t know how Ant has carried on playing and come up with his goals. He’s a little bit down. Something needs to be done. Taking a knee has taken no effect.”

open image in gallery Marcus Tavernier celebrates with Antoine Semenyo after Bournemouth’s second goal ( Reuters )

Smith praised Semenyo’s calm handling of the situation.

“I wanted him to react [after scoring], that’s what I’d have done, I’d have gone straight over there. It shows what kind of man he is to report it to the ref and carry on. Fair play to Ant. I said to the ref I wanted him removed immediately but the police went and sorted it. The Liverpool players were very supportive to Ant and the rest of the team.

“I’m just so angry. We’ve had discussions with the Premier League about it so they have been taking it seriously. I don’t know what else we can do. We’ve been doing it for a long time now and no one is getting it. I just feel sorry for Ant and he’s had to take that. The whole country is watching and it’s shocking.”

Iraola told BBC Sport: “The referee explained to both managers straight away the situation. It is a big shame we have to start talking about these things. The Liverpool manager and the players, they feel it the same. Everyone understands that these things have to be out of everywhere but especially football.

“Now we have to go again to talk to the police and the officials. I think for sure he [Semenyo ] will have it in his head [now] and it shouldn’t be like this.”

Slot added: “It is obvious we do not want this in football. We definitely don’t want this at Anfield. Unfortunately it is part of the story because we should talk about the great tribute for Diogo Jota. This should never happen in football, let alone Anfield.”

Liverpool said in a statement: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth. We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football.

“The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”