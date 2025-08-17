Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds vs Everton Betting Tips

Draw & BTTS - 18/5 BetVictor

Grealish to score at any time - 21/4 Unibet

Leeds play their first match back in the Premier League on Monday when they host Everton at Elland Road, and will be desperate to get off to a winning start (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Whites were promoted back to the top flight with an impressive tally of 100 points, but they are certain to find life a lot tougher this season.

Daniel Farke’s side are among the favourites for relegation, according to the Premier League odds, along with the other two newly promoted sides of Sunderland and Burnley.

Betting sites give the Whites the best chance of staying up of that trio, with 7/5 available on the Yorkshire side to go back down.

The Toffees are 17/2 for the drop on football betting sites, but having been steered to safety by David Moyes upon his return to Merseyside, they’ll be hoping to build on their finish of 13th.

Everton could start the season off by going up against a familiar face with former Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin poised to move to Elland Road as part of Leeds’ summer recruitment drive that has also seen them sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle, who has joined for £12m.

The 28-year-old ended his nine-year stay at Everton in June and is available on a free transfer. He’s set to undergo a medical and could be involved in some capacity.

Everton have also been busy with six new players coming in, including Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea, who signed a five-year contract.

Leeds vs Everton betting preview

Everton are unbeaten in their last five matches against Leeds, dating back to November 2020 when Raphinha scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Leeds at Goodison Park.

The last two meetings at Elland Road have ended all square, with a 1-1 draw in August 2022. One year earlier, the match ended 2-2 when Leeds twice came from behind to earn a point.

Leeds are marginal favourites for the win on betting apps, but bookmakers are clearly struggling to separate this pair based on the current football odds for the game.

And there may not be much between these sides on the pitch at Elland Road. Moyes made his team a tough nut to crack after returning to Everton midway through last season and they should avoid defeat here.

The Toffees have improved their attacking options during the summer with the signings of Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry so should have the firepower to get on the scoresheet.

Leeds’ opening fixtures have a tendency to produce a lot of goals and with Farke’s side having lost just one of their last 28 league matches, these two could serve up an entertaining draw.

Leeds vs Everton prediction 1: Draw & BTTS - 18/5 BetVictor

Grealish to make the difference

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Grealish when it became apparent his future lay away from the Etihad.

Everton were the first to take action, and Moyes got his man. His experience of winning, as well as his quality, will certainly help the Toffees.

The England star cost £100m when he joined City in August 2021 and he made more than 150 appearances for the club - winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

He made no secret of his disappointment at the number of games he played last season, particularly in the Premier League, so he will relish the chance to play regularly at Everton.

He has played Leeds nine times in his career; winning four, drawing three and losing just twice. He has also scored one and assisted with a further four goals against the Yorkshire side.

His only goal came in a 7-0 win for City back in 2021 and Premier League betting sites are offering 12/1 on him scoring first on Monday and 21/4 on him scoring at any time.

He will definitely feel like he has a point to prove, especially with the World Cup coming up next summer and we’re backing him to make an instant impact for his new side.

Leeds vs Everton prediction 2: Grealish to score at any time - 21/4 Unibet

Leeds vs Everton team news

Leeds vs Everton predicted line ups

Leeds vs Everton free bet offer

There are plenty of Premier League betting offers available to mark the start of the new season, one of which centres around this game with Parimatch boosting the odds on a Leeds win to 40/1.

This offer is only available to new customers who click the link below, open an account with Parimatch and make a first deposit of at least £5.

Next, head to the Leeds vs Everton match market and wager a maximum of £1 on Leeds to win at the standard odds.

If the Whites win, bettors will get paid out on the £1 bet in cash as normal with the extra amount credited in free bets.

Responsible Gambling

If you plan to have a bet on Leeds vs Everton, make sure to gamble responsibly. It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.