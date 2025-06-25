Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish has made plenty of headlines since his £100m move from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 and is once again making the back pages amid reports of a move away from the Etihad Stadium for the 29-year-old.

Betting sites have priced up the odds on Jack Grealish’s next club as the England international considers his options after being left out of City’s squad for the ongoing Club World Cup.

The England international has been in and out of the City starting eleven since his arrival, and though his first season was difficult, his second could have hardly gone any better as he was a solid, reliable performer who was key to the club’s treble win in 2022/23.

But since then Grealish has found it increasingly difficult to earn a place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI, and it seems that he has fallen down the pecking order behind Jeremy Doku, Savinho, Omar Marmoush and others in the attacking positions.

And with the 2026 World Cup approaching, it is believed Grealish could be looking for a move away from City as he aims to play himself into Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.

So, with plenty of clubs said to be harbouring an interest in the former Villa man, we’ve sifted through a range of football betting sites to take a look at the odds on Jack Grealish’s next club.

Is Jack Grealish Leaving Man City?

Nothing is certain in the transfer window, but the fact of the matter is that Grealish seems to have fallen out of Guardiola’s thinking in the majority of games.

Grealish was recently left out of the City squad for this summer’s Club World Cup, though Guardiola later said: “What happens I don’t know but if he doesn’t (leave) he is a player for Man City and he will be back.”

The 29-year-old made only seven Premier League starts last season despite being available for most of the campaign, and made just 32 appearances in all competitions.

Having not featured for England since October 2024, Grealish will likely be looking for a move as he looks to play his way into the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

In any case, it’s worth noting that Premier League betting sites have Grealish at around 12/1 to stay at City this summer.

Why Isn’t Jack Grealish Playing?

Only Guardiola really knows why Grealish was benched so often over the course of the last two seasons, though there certainly seems to have been a shift in the way the Spaniard wants his wingers to play, with a more direct approach now preferred.

And the arrival of additional wingers will obviously have played a part too. Both Jeremy Doku and Savinho hit the ground running upon their arrivals at the Etihad, with the Belgian in particular becoming a mainstay in the City starting eleven.

Elsewhere, other recent additions such as Omar Marmoush have proven their capability at playing in various positions across the forward line, while Rayan Cherki has added to the club’s attacking options this summer too.

This leaves the England international with more questions than answers regarding his future ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Jack Grealish Summer Transfer Odds

A large number of bookmakers are offering odds on Grealish’s next club, with Tottenham seemingly the favourites for now at odds of around 9/4.

Spurs seem to be targeting midfielders and wingers this summer, being linked with moves for Bryan Mbeumo and Ebere Eze, so Grealish is a signing that would seemingly fit within their summer targets, though little is known about the kind of fee City would demand.

Napoli are another side known to be targeting wingers this summer, though odds of 7/2 seem a little short considering they added winger Dan Ndoye earlier this month.

Fenerbahce, West Ham and Everton are all priced at 5/1 to secure the signing of Grealish, with the Turkish side having also reportedly targeted Jadon Sancho. The England international would be an upgrade for the majority of Premier League clubs, though it is unknown if he would be willing to move further down the table from City.

Both Newcastle and former club Aston Villa would be a more suitable jump for the 29-year-old, and he may fancy a return to his former club after the Villans secured Champions League qualification. With Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers reportedly wanted elsewhere, the door could open for Grealish to make a comeback in Birmingham at odds of 6/1.

Priced at 8/1, Bayer Leverkusen could be an interesting proposal for Grealish, with the German side looking for reinforcements after losing Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, though it is unknown if the Englishman would prefer to stay in the Premier League ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Outside shouts

There are some intriguing propositions further down the list, with Grealish offered at 14/1 to join any Saudi Arabian club. However, this may hurt his World Cup prospects, so can probably be ruled out.

AC Milan are priced at 16/1 to grab the Englishman, though their toils in Serie A might put him off, while Barcelona are further back at 33/1 and clubs including Real Madrid and Arsenal are offered at 40/1.

