Pep Guardiola has told Jack Grealish to find somewhere to play after his lack of minutes at Manchester City over the past two years.

Grealish made only seven Premier League starts last season despite being fit and available for much of the campaign, and was left out of City’s 27-player squad for this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States. The 27-year-old England international has instead been on holiday, although his social media posts suggest he is also working on his fitness ahead of next season.

The £100m signing made a major impact during City’s 2023 treble triumph but has since faded from Guardiola’s plans. City added Lyon winger Rayan Cherki to their squad ahead of the Club World Cup in another sign that Grealish does not feature in next season’s plans.

Speaking at a press conference in Philadelphia ahead of City’s tournament opener against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca, Guardiola said: “He had a conversation with the club and decided the best (thing was to miss the tournament). Jack is an exceptional player but he didn’t (play a lot this season). We decided he has to play.

Guardiola (left) gave Grealish (right) just seven Premier League starts last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’re honest and he’s honest. We decided the best was to stay (behind) and find that he can play, that he can come back to the player of the year of the treble and all his career at Aston Villa. But the fact is he didn’t play much minutes the last two seasons. He has to come back to play and have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days and show again the quality that he has.

“We decided don’t come here. What happens I don’t know but if he doesn’t (leave) he is a player for Man City and he will be back.”

Guardiola denied this meant he felt Grealish had lost hunger for the game, but he needs reasons to start picking him again.

He said: “The reason he didn’t play is my decisions. Football is competing with each other – not just Jack, all of them. They compete (for) who deserves to play. The butterflies are an example of the tension and they happen for all the players.

“Over the last two years he didn’t play much and I take responsibility for that, but he has to play and we reflected that it was better not to come here.”

Another player not involved in the US is England right-back Kyle Walker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan and appears set to leave the club. The 35-year-old has been linked with Everton but Guardiola was unwilling to discuss the matter.

He said: “I don’t have any news. It’s the same case for Jack. About the links with other teams, you have to ask (director of football) Hugo (Viana).”