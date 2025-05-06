Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals - 5/4 Unibet

Raphinha to score at any time 2/1 Betway

Inter Milan and Barcelona meet tonight in the first of the Champions League semi-final second legs, with the tie finely poised at 3-3 (8pm, Prime Video).

The first leg in Spain was a great watch as the hosts twice came from behind to snatch a draw.

The visitors were ahead after just 30 seconds when Marcus Thuram turned in Denzel Dumfries' low cross with a backheel flick. The Dutch fullback then doubled the lead on 21 minutes with his first of the night.

Goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres got Barcelona back level before the break, only for Dumfries to score again just after the hour mark, heading home Hakan Calhanoglu's corner.

But their lead was short-lived as a 25-yard strike from Raphinha hit the bar and went in off Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer's back.

Despite the scoreline and having home advantage for the return leg, Inter are the outsiders to qualify for the Champions League final on betting sites at evens, with Barca odds on to advance to a first final in 10 years.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona betting preview

There has been little to choose between these two sides in the competition so far. Both finished the league phase with 19 points from their eight games played, with six wins, one draw and one defeat.

But their qualities lie at opposite ends of the pitch In those league games, Barcelona scored 28 and conceded 13, while Inter scored just 11 but only conceded one.

In total, Hansi Flick’s side have scored a remarkable 40 goals from their 13 UCL games and conceded 20. Inter, though, have scored just 22 but conceded only eight, and three of those came in the first leg.

The last two meetings between the teams finished 3-3 apiece and football betting sites are offering 33/1 on lightning striking for a third time.

They are also backing the Spanish side for the win at 6/4, while you can get 7/4 on a home win and 14/5 on a draw after 90 minutes.

However, LaLiga’s leaders have won just one of their six away Champions League matches at the San Siro, drawing three and losing the other two.

You have to go back to 2019 for that win when Carles Perez and Ansu Fati scored in a 2-1 success.

Inter are unbeaten in their last 15 home Champions League matches, winning 12 and drawing three, which is their best unbeaten home streak in major European competition since a run of 27 between 1980 and 1987.

This is a tough one to call, but Barcelona’s experience at this stage of the competition should be enough to see them through.

There were six goals in the first leg and only three semi-finals have seen more than 10 goals scored on aggregate: Juventus 6-4 Monaco (1997-98), Liverpool 7-6 Roma (2017-18) and Real Madrid 6-5 Man City (2021-22).

Barca had nine shots on target in the first leg, while Inter had just three but scored all three. We’re expecting more goals tonight.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals - 5/4 Unibet

Raphinha may outshine Yamal

Raphinha has had a hand in 21 goals in this season’s Champions League, with 12 goals and nine assists in 13 games and is now level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s record from 2013-14 (17 goals, 4 assists) for goal involvements in a single UCL season.

He has 35 goals for the season in all competitions and is the leading scorer in the Champions League, just one ahead of Harry Kane and his teammate Robert Lewandowski, who will miss tonight’s game through injury.

Having gone close to scoring in the first leg with his effort that hit the bar and went in off Sommer, the Brazilian is a good option to make amends this time around. He’s 2/1 to score anytime on some betting apps in a game where goals are expected.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona prediction 2: Raphinha to score at any time - 2/1 Betway

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.