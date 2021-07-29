Is Inter Milan vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final
Inter Milan and Barcelona are set to resume their captivating Champions League semi-final after the pair shared six goals in a thrilling first leg.
Inter rocked their hosts with early goals from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries but a Lamine Yamal-inspired Barcelona roared back to leave the encounter level heading to Italy.
More goals seem certain given the high-risk, high-reward favoured by Hansi Flick this season, with the German hoping to take the Catalan club back to European football’s biggest stage for the first time in a decade.
Yet Inter are sure to be a tough proposition at the San Siro as they bid to reach a second final in three years.
When is Inter Milan vs Barcelona?
Inter Milan vs Barcelona is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 May at the San Siro in Milan.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 7pm BST.
Team news
Lautaro Martinez could yet be available for Inter Milan, though the striker is a major doubt after his hamstring injury in the first leg. Benjamin Pavard’s participation is also uncertain.
Barcelona look set to be without both of their first-choice full-backs, with Alejandro Balde not yet back to fitness after injury and Jules Kounde absent. Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez could thus be deployed on either side of a back four comprised of centre-halves.
Predicted line-ups
Inter XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Arnautovic.
Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Garcia, Aruajo, Cubarsi, Martinez; Olmo, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha.
