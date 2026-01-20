Inter Milan vs Arsenal live: Gunners look to rebuild momentum and secure place in last-16 with trip to Italy
The Gunners sit three points clear at the top of the Champions League league phase table as they travel to the San Siro
Arsenal face Inter Milan in the penultimate round of Champions League league phase matches tonight, with the Gunners looking to seal a place in the top eight as they travel to the San Siro.
Mikel Arteta’s side are essentially guaranteed a top-eight finish – barring two losses and a huge turnaround in goal difference – but they could tighten their grip on top spot with a win in Milan.
However, the Gunners come into a difficult game on a mixed run of form, with wins over Portsmouth and Chelsea coming between back-to-back draws in the Premier League.
And they face an Inter side who are currently leading Serie A, with the Nerazzurri sitting in sixth in the league phase table and themselves looking to all but secure a top eight finish with a win tonight.
Follow all the latest updates from the San Siro below:
Team news
Arsenal, meanwhile, are still missing defensive duo Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori, along with Max Dowman. Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard and Declan Rice are all one booking away from suspension.
Inter are without two regular starters in Hakan Calhanoglu and Denzel Dumfries, both who miss out due to injury. They will, however, be expected to recall big hitters Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram to the side after being rested in the league.
Inter Milan vs Arsenal live
Arsenal will hope to get back to winning ways as they travel to Inter Milan in the Champions League.
The Gunners go to the San Siro off back-to-back draws in the Premier League, though this slight blip has not yet done any damage to their title push with Manchester City’s shortfalls allowing them to go seven points clear.
Results have been no problem for Arsenal in Europe, however, with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting pretty at the top of the table as they remain the only side to boast a 100 percent record in the league phase.
Inter, meanwhile, will hope to solidify their chances of a top-eight finish having lost two consecutive outings in the Champions League, the most recent continental defeat coming at home to Liverpool in December.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Inter Milan and Arsenal.
The Gunners travel to the San Siro looking to tighten their grip on top spot in the league phase table, while Inter look to go one step closer to securing a place in the top eight with a win.
We’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.
