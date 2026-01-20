Inter vs Arsenal betting tips

Arsenal face Inter Milan tonight at the San Siro, looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Champions League (8pm, Amazon Prime).

The Gunners have won all six of their matches so far, to sit top of the league, and have already qualified for the knock-out stages with two games to play.

That gives manager Mikel Arteta the chance to rotate his squad after what has been a busy period for his side domestically.

They have played seven games in the last 24 days, winning five and drawing two, but after the goalless draw with Nottingham Forest last time out, this could be the perfect game to rest some players ahead of the weekend’s visit of Manchester United.

The Gunners are the favourites in the Champions League odds to lift the trophy for the first time in Budapest later this year, just ahead of Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

However, betting sites make the north London side marginal underdogs for tonight’s trip to Milan, with Inter, who were runners-up in this competition last season, in far greater need of a win to stay in the top eight heading into the final round of league phase games.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal betting preview: Defences to shine in Milan

The two sides met in Milan in the league stages of last season’s competition, and on that occasion, it was the home side who secured victory when a penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu, on the stroke of half-time, was enough to earn them a 1-0 win.

Their only other previous meeting came in 2003/04 when Inter won 3-0 at Arsenal courtesy of goals from Julio Cruz, Andy van der Meyde and Obafemi Martins before they were thrashed 5-1 at home in the reverse fixture.

Thierry Henry scored twice on the night, while Fredrik Ljungberg, Edu and Robert Pires were also on target for the Gunners, who reached the quarter-finals that season, only to be knocked out by Chelsea.

Inter have lost their last two Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, last time out, and they have never suffered three straight defeats in the competition.

They have also lost two of their last three matches against English opposition, both against Liverpool last month and back in 2022 when goals from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah earned the Reds a 2-0 win.

That 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Matchday 6, when Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot, ended an 18-match unbeaten run at home in the competition for the Italian side and football betting sites give them the edge in their meeting with the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal’s last win in Italy in this competition came way back in March 2008, when they beat AC Milan 2-0.

Since then, they have failed to win on five straight trips, drawing one and losing four, failing to score a single goal in all five games.

If Arsenal do win in Milan, they will set their longest ever winning streak in the competition with seven successes, and they have won each of their last six by an aggregate score of 17-1, keeping five clean sheets.

Inter kept clean sheets in their opening three Champions League matches against Ajax, Slavia Prague and Union St Gilloise, but have since conceded one a-piece against Kairat Almaty, Atletico and Liverpool.

They have actually kept 14 clean sheets already this season, while the Gunners have kept 18, so this could be a tough match for the forwards.

There’s not going to be much in this one, including goals, but with Inter needing the win more than the Gunners as they look to secure their place in the knock-out stage, we think they could edge it.

Inter vs Arsenal prediction 1: Inter to win to nil - 18/5 William Hill

Martinez to cause the Gunners problems

Since the start of 2025, Lautaro Martínez has scored the joint-most goals in Champions League home matches with eight, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy.

The forward already has 19 goals for the season in 32 appearances, including braces for Inter against Slavia Prague and Pisa, and for Argentina against Puerto Rico. Champions League betting sites are offering 16/1 on him scoring two or more goals tonight.

He scored 27 in all competitions last season, including nine in this competition as Inter reached the Champions League final for the seventh time.

Inter vs Arsenal prediction 2: Martinez to score anytime - 12/5 BetVictor

Inter vs Arsenal team news

Inter: The home side will once again be without Hakan Calhanoglu (calf), Denzel Dumfries (ankle), Raffaele Di Gennaro (hand) and Tomas Palacios (thigh), but second-choice keeper Josep Martinez could be fit enough to take his place on the bench after an ankle injury.

Arsenal: The injuries are starting to clear up for the Gunners, especially up front, although Max Dowman (ankle), Piero Hincapie (thigh) and Riccardo Calafiori (muscle) remain out for this one. We expect some changes for the visitors, and the fact that Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard and Declan Rice are all one booking away from a suspension could force Arteta’s hand.

