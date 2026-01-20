Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Inter Milan vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the clash

Arsenal will hope to get back to winning ways as they travel to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The Gunners go to the San Siro off back-to-back draws in the Premier League, though this slight blip has not yet done any damage to their title push with Manchester City’s shortfalls allowing them to go seven points clear.

Results have been no problem for Arsenal in Europe, however, with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting pretty at the top of the table as they remain the only side to boast a 100 percent record in the league phase.

Inter, meanwhile, will hope to solidify their chances of a top-eight finish having lost two consecutive outings in the Champions League, the most recent continental defeat coming at home to Liverpool in December.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Inter Milan?

Arsenal’s clash with Inter Milan kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 20 January at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Amazon Prime.

Team news

Inter are without two regular starters in Hakan Calhanoglu and Denzel Dumfries, both who miss out due to injury. They will, however, be expected to recall big hitters Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram to the side after being rested in the league.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still missing defensive duo Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori, along with Max Dowman. Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard and Declan Rice are all one booking away from suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Acerbi, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.

