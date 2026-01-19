Gabriel Jesus vows to help Viktor Gyokeres find form at Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gabriel Jesus has admitted Viktor Gyokeres is not in an “easy” position, and said no player can guarantee their starting place, following the goal-shy striker’s difficult start to life at Arsenal.

Jesus, who spent 11 months out following surgery on a ruptured cruciate ligament, could be handed his first Champions League start since December 2024 in Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Jesus has made just two starts since he ended his prolonged absence against Club Brugge last month, but manager Mikel Arteta is likely to make changes ahead of his side’s pivotal Premier League clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

open image in gallery Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to find the net this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Gyokeres has scored just eight goals since he signed for Arsenal, and was replaced by Jesus in the second half of a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Kai Havertz is also working his way back to full fitness following a near five-month lay-off.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash at San Siro, Jesus said: “I have been in the position like Viktor is in now, and it is not easy, but I am sure that everyone here – not only the coach, the staff, the players as well – are going to support him and give him the belief that he is here to help us.

“He has helped already a lot, even if he has not scored, with a movement, or fighting to win the game. But a club like Arsenal which is big, there is no guaranteed spot for anyone, so we are all here to help Arsenal to try and win games and at the end of the season win trophies.

“He knows he is a top striker, he has scored a lot of goals for his previous club, and I am sure he is going to find the way to do the same for Arsenal.

“Me, him, Kai, the wingers, who wants to score goals, we have to take responsibility, too, and then we can share and we can win games by scoring.”

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta’s side are still fighting on all fronts this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal have won all six matches in the Champions League so far and are virtually assured of automatically qualifying for the last-16 stage.

They start the penultimate round of group-stage fixtures with a six-point lead over ninth-placed Liverpool – with the top eight guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds.

Arsenal have come up short of silverware in recent seasons – finishing second in the Premier League for the past three years – and last term were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

However, they are still battling on all four fronts with an impressive seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

open image in gallery Gabriel Jesus has only recently returned from a long injury lay-off (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jesus signed for Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, but his contract is due to expire next summer.

He admitted that he is yet to open talks over a new deal but is eager to remain in north London.

He said: “My first target is to be healthy from now until the end of the season, and then, like I said before, my wish is to stay at Arsenal.

“I want to extend my contract, I want to stay, I want to win trophies with Arsenal because I came here with that purpose and that’s it.

“But obviously the reality is different sometimes. Sometimes it’s to go another way but my focus is staying healthy and winning trophies with Arsenal.”

PA