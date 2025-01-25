Fulham vs Manchester United betting tips

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday evening, with the visitors looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Brighton last weekend (7pm, TNT Sports 1).

Ruben Amorim’s side beat Rangers in midweek to all but ensure a place in the next round of the Europa League, but it is their domestic form that will worry the manager and the club’s hierarchy.

The performance against the Scottish side was another poor showing from the Red Devils, and one where they would likely have been punished by a better side.

And that could well be the case on Sunday when they face Fulham, with Marco Silva’s side already having produced great performances against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool this season.

The south London side sit in 10th in the table ahead of the weekend, but they have lost just one of their last 10 games in the league, and this form is reflected in the odds, with football betting sites pricing them at 6/5 to take three points at home.

While United’s poor form of late has been punctuated by one or two wins, it seems as though the better-coached sides in the league have found the formula to cause problems for Amorim’s outfit.

Southampton caused plenty of problems before United eventually carved out the victory, while Brighton’s 3-1 win proved that United will almost certainly leak goals against the division’s better teams.

In addition, United are finding it difficult to score at the moment, having netted just six times in their last five matches in the league.

While Fulham may only be seven points ahead of United, they have lost just one of their last 10 matches, scoring 17 goals.

Silva’s side have put in solid, if unspectacular, performances against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bournemouth in the last two months, and their home advantage should make it that bit more difficult for United.

However, the Cottagers have conceded 13 goals in their last 10 games, suggesting that they can leak goals when under pressure.

To that end, a wager on Fulham to win but both teams to score could offer good value at 16/5 with William Hill and other betting sites.

Fulham vs Manchester United prediction 1: Fulham to win & both teams to score - 16/5 William Hill

As mentioned above, it does seem like the well-structured sides in the league have figured out a way to cause United problems in defence.

While Southampton did it by targeting and isolating Leny Yoro, it was also notable how two of Brighton’s three goals at the weekend came from wingers.

Joao Pedro repeatedly dropping deeper dragged United’s defenders out of position, with Yankuba Minteh tapping in to open the scoring from a Karou Mitoma cross.

Fulham could well look to unlock the United defence in a similar manner, either by isolating one of three centre-backs against Adama Traore or by using Raul Jimenez to feed the wingers in behind.

And winger Harry Wilson has been involved in several goals in recent weeks, scoring two and assisting two in his last five matches.

If the hosts do go for that tactic, a wager on Wilson to score or assist could provide good value, with betting apps, including Bet365, who offer odds of 8/5.

Fulham vs Manchester United prediction 2: Harry Wilson to score or assist - 8/5 Bet365

