Bruno Fernandes settles battle of Britain but late escape fails to mask Manchester United's issues

A stray punch got the battle of Britain going, but it took the right boot of Bruno Fernandes to decide it. The Manchester United captain may be a newcomer to the Anglo-Scottish rivalry – in contrast to a predecessor, Denis Law, whose life was celebrated by both clubs – but he decided it. A goal in Fergie Time left Sir Alex Ferguson, the Rangers fan and former forward smiling. Probably Ruben Amorim, too: the Old Trafford televisions should be safer from his wrath.

Fernandes’s sweet half-volley, courtesy of Lisandro Martinez’s curling cross, came after twin errors from England internationals, one benefiting the Premier League club, the other the Scottish side. In a tale of United skippers past and present, Harry Maguire had particular reason to celebrate his successor’s rescue job. Somehow Maguire had managed to be completely outmuscled by Cyriel Dessers as James Tavernier’s seemingly harmless long ball sailed forward. A clinical finish from the forward later and Rangers were level.

Not for long, however. Fernandes has the capacity to seize the moment and his final touch could be enjoyed by almost all the United fans present. Almost because one supporter was in the visiting goal. Jack Butland never got to play for United in his loan spell at Old Trafford two years ago. Lining up against them, he scored for them, contriving to punch Christian Eriksen’s cross into his own net.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes scored the winner right at the death ( Getty Images )

His night is not destined to be remembered for his saves from Amad Diallo, Martinez, Manuel Ugarte or Alejandro Garnacho, fine as each was. Goalkeeping errors have been rather too frequent for United’s liking in recent years, but this was one they could savour. With Andre Onana benched after his mistake against Brighton on Sunday, Altay Bayindir proved a reliable deputy as Butland blundered.

Perhaps it took something freakish to give United that relative rarity: a home win. After four defeats in five at Old Trafford, this was a welcome antidote. Or, perhaps, a reversion to their autumnal European form, given that United remain unbeaten in continental competition this season, winning the last three on their own turf. Amorim has a 100 percent record in his competition, though certainly not in others.

While United languish in the wrong half of the Premier League, they are in the dizzy heights of fourth place in the Europa League table. It leaves them with a trip to Bucharest to negotiate next week, with the potential reward of a quieter February. Given the premium Amorim places on time on the training ground, and the lack of it for United so far, missing the play-off round has an added imperative. Rangers, who have slipped to 13th, are likely to be in it.

The late escapology does not render it a wonderful performance. Ponderous and uninspired, United again struggled when the onus was on them to attack at Old Trafford. Not for the first time, Fernandes offered the most invention. The captain had an indirect role in the first goal, his deflected shot bringing the corner for the goal. He also supplied the pass of the night, piercing the Rangers defence when Butland denied Amad.

A shot-happy Garnacho was the busiest of United’s front three had a series of efforts, coming closest on the hour when he dug out a shot that hit the post. Joshua Zirkzee, preferred again to Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line, was ineffective. The attacking trident was completed by Eriksen, selected as a No 10 while Fernandes played deeper in midfield, perhaps for his greater mobility, though Amad often ran past the Dane from wing-back. It was another indication United had a lopsided shape again: Amorim’s persistence with three centre-backs, meanwhile, scarcely looked beneficial as Rangers ignored each to pack other areas of the pitch when defending.

open image in gallery Jack Butland’s blunder gave Manchester United the lead ( Getty Images )

They nevertheless had attacking ambitions. Showing an incision Amorim may want United’s various left wing-backs to demonstrate, Ridvan Yilmaz had two fine efforts in the opening 10 minutes. He landed a chip on the roof of the net and then drew a fine save from his Turkey teammate Bayindir with a volley.

The first came after Toby Collyer was dispossessed, an inauspicious beginning to just a second start for the midfielder. As Amorim rotated a little, Bayindir also came in for his European debut for United. If it was a reward for his FA Cup heroics against Arsenal, he staked a case to be involved more often. He made a fine diving save to push Hamza Igamane’s shot wide and blocked a long-range drive from Vaclav Cerny. Dessers hit the post when offside, and then struck when onside.

open image in gallery Cyriel Dessers thought he had earned Rangers a point ( Getty Images )

He and his teammates were afforded plenty of backing but departed pointless. But, after starting their campaign with a hat-trick of draws under Erik ten Hag, Amorim’s United are within touching distance of the top eight, and a couple of free midweeks.