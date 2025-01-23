Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have admitted they are at risk of failing Financial Fair Play if they carry on losing money.

United told a supporters’ group that further ticket price rises could follow as they bid to improve their financial position and seek to avoid breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

United lost £113m in the last financial year and £305m over three years while new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come under fire for putting some tickets at Old Trafford up to £66.

While United anticipate their revenue for the current year will be between £650m and £670m, they committed over £600m to transfers in former manager Erik ten Hag’s reign and are struggling to afford January signings for new manager Ruben Amorim. They have also made around 250 staff redundant in a cost-cutting measure and looked to save money in various other ways, including ending Sir Alex Ferguson’s £2m-a-year ambassadorial contract.

In a letter to The 1958, they said: “We are determined to ensure that our current fans can continue to afford to attend games and that tickets are accessible for future generations of fans.

“As previously communicated, we are however currently making a significant loss each year – totalling over £300 million in the past three years. This is not sustainable and if we do not act now we are in danger of failing to comply with PSR/FFP [financial fair play] requirements in future years and significantly impacting our ability to compete on the pitch.

“We will get back to a cash positive position as soon as possible and we will have to make some difficult choices to get there. That has included a significant reduction to our workforce as well as cuts across many areas of spend across our club.

“None of this has been easy, but we believe it is essential to restoring financial sustainability to the club which will underpin us as we work to get back to the top of English and European football. “We do not expect fans to make up all the current shortfall – but we do need to look at our ticketing strategy to ensure we are charging the right amount, and offering the right discounts, across our products for our fans.”