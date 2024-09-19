Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 5 is looking like a difficult one to navigate due to Manchester City hosting Arsenal in a clash that could define the Premier League season.

We have the immovable object in Arsenal’s defence meeting the irresistible force in Erling Haaland, a man whose appearance in your team will have brought sheer joy or floods of tears already this campaign. If you’re not on the Haaland train yet, this is not the week to begin…probably.

Instead, here’s five players to target this week, whether or not you’ve saved up multiple free transfers or just got the one to work with.

GK - Robert Sanchez, Chelsea - Goalkeeper (4.5m)

It didn’t look like Robert Sanchez would nail down the starting berth at Chelsea this season. The club signed approximately one billion alternatives, with Filip Jorgensen seeming the most likely to stand between the sticks. Sanchez is performing admirably, though, compounded by his penalty stop from Evanilson in Chelsea’s recent 1-0 victory over Bournemouth. At 4.5m he represents excellent value; a cheap starter in a potentially elite team, with three great fixtures before the October international break.

DEF - Ola Aina, Nottingham Forest - Defender (4.4m)

A player to hop on quickly if you’re going to. Ola Aina is likely to rise in price on Thursday night due to thousands of managers picking him up for cheap after a run of strong performances. The Nigerian full-back has played a key role in Forest’s two clean sheets from their opening four games; slotting in on both the left and right back positions as Alex Moreno settles into the side. At 4.4m he’s tremendous value and a strong option for those who want a contribution off the bench, especially as there’s so few worthwhile points at 4.0 right now.

MID - Dwight McNeil, Everton - Midfielder (5.4m)

Don’t laugh. Yes, Everton are playing extremely poorly. But Dwight McNeil is currently sat top of the FPL’s creativity metric, ahead of Kevin De Bruyne, Cole Palmer and all the expensive names who are difficult to fit in this year. The former Burnley man has two assists and a goal despite Everton throwing away points quicker than players who chose not to buy Haaland in Gameweek 1. He’s on most set pieces and should rise in price fairly soon, making him a smart investment even if you think Everton will continue to suffer.

FW - Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa - Striker (8.9m)

It doesn’t take a particularly good FPL player to determine that Ollie Watkins is a very good asset. However, the timing on which you bring the Aston Villa striker in could be crucial to those looking for a differential. Watkins started the season in woeful form; he looked slightly unfit, missed key chances and generally wasn’t involved in Villa’s goals. His two against Everton has flipped the script, offering us a glimpse of the man who scored 228 points last season. Watkins also looked sharp in Villa’s 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys, playing with a confident bounce that makes a mockery of his current 8.9m price.

MID - Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United (6.4m)

Alejandro Garnacho has started just one of Manchester United’s four Premier League games this season. Don’t let that put you off, the Argentina winger is currently underpriced and contributing at an eye-catching pace with four goals and three assists across limited minutes in all competitions. The youngster has got through a lot of international travel and is being eased back by Erik ten Hag, who will surely find a place for him in the starting lineup as the season gains momentum.