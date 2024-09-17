Erling Haaland set new scoring challenge ahead of reaching Man City landmark

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Pep Guardiola said he is fine if Erling Haaland does not improve any more as the forward is set to bring up his Manchester City century at record-breaking pace.

Guardiola admitted he did not expect Haaland to be this prolific as the Norwegian, who has nine goals in his four Premier League matches this season, could get his 100th City goal in Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Internazionale.

Haaland has only played 103 games for City, putting him on pace to reach his hundred even quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo did when his first 100 goals for Real Madrid came in 105 appearances.

And Guardiola believes that, if the forward carries on scoring at the same rate, he does need to get any better.

“If you tell me in the next 100 games he scores another 99 goals, for me it's fine,” he said. “If he doesn't want to improve, just score 99 goals in the next 100 games that's fine with me and I'm sure City will be as well - and he will be. As much games as he plays in this club, he will improve naturally.”

Guardiola contrasted Haaland’s clinical return with his own lesser goalscoring record during his time at Barcelona as he said he was surprised how often he has scored.

“A little bit, yeah,” he added. “I played 11 years as a professional [at Barcelona] and I scored 11 goals, This guy scored nine in four [matches]. He can equal me in one [more] game.”

Guardiola does think other teams will look for ways to halt Haaland and that City may have to try and look to other players for goals instead.

He explained: “Opponents will find a solution to control the amount of goals and we have to find a solution to beat them. If there are more players on him, we have to create an environment around him for another player to score. But hopefully he can continue to have a positive mindset.”

Phil Foden could make a belated first start of the season against Inter with Guardiola warning the PFA Player of the Year faces a battle for his place, especially after the return of Ilkay Gundogan to City.

He added: “We have Gundo back now but his position is there. When everyone is fit the competition is tough and they have to perform well. When they don't perform well, I rotate less. The business is to win the game so I don't give presents.”