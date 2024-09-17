Where to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The first round of the new-look Champions League kicks off this week, with a fresh 36-team league format replacing the old group stage.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Celtic are all involved in the first season of the new format, which will take place across eight gameweeks.

The first gameweek sees City host Inter in a rematch of the 2023 final, Liverpool travel to AC Milan, Arsenal visit Atalanta, Celtic play Slovan Bratislava and Aston Villa mark their first Champions League appearance against Young Boys.

For the first time, the opening round of fixtures will be played across three nights - with six games scheduled to take place on Thursday following the traditional action slots on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, there will be a new broadcaster in the UK, with Amazon Prime Video holding rights for one match a week under a new TV agreement. The streaming service will have the top pick each Tuesday, with TNT Sports broadcasting the other matches.

Champions League fixtures and TV Channels

All times UK (BST)

Tuesday 17 September

17:45 BSC Young Boys v Aston Villa FC - TNT Sports 1

17:45 Juventus v PSV Eindhoven - TNT Sports 2

20:00 AC Milan v Liverpool FC - Amazon Prime Video

20:00 FC Bayern München v GNK Dinamo - TNT Sports 2

20:00 Real Madrid C.F. v VfB Stuttgart - TNT Sports 1

20:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal v LOSC Lille - TNT Sports 4

Wednesday 18 September

17:45 AC Sparta Praha v FC Salzburg - TNT Sports 6

17:45 Bologna FC 1909 v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - TNT Sports 4

20:00 Celtic FC v ŠK Slovan Bratislava - TNT Sports 2

20:00 Club Brugge KV v Borussia Dortmund - TNT Sports 5

20:00 Manchester City v FC Internazionale Milano - TNT Sports 1

20:00 Paris Saint-Germain v Girona FC - TNT Sports 4

Thursday 19 September

17:45 Feyenoord v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - TNT Sports 2

17:45 FK Crvena Zvezda v SL Benfica - TNT Sports 4

20:00 Atalanta BC v Arsenal FC - TNT Sports 1

20:00 AS Monaco v FC Barcelona - TNT Sports 2

20:00 Atlético de Madrid v RB Leipzig - TNT Sports 4

20:00 Stade Brestois 29 v SK Sturm Graz - TNT Sports 5

How to watch the Champions League online and on TV

TNT Sports subscribers can also stream the action on Discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.