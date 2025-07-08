Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea face Brazilian side Fluminense in the first of the Club World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, looking to secure their place in Sunday’s final and edge closer to the $40m winners' cheque (8pm, DAZN & Channel 5).

Betting sites expect the Blues to get the better of their Brazilian opponents at the MetLife Stadium in New York, where ticket prices have been cut to just $13.40.

That seems like good value for money, given that Fluminense have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament and are unbeaten in their five matches so far.

They won one and drew two of their group-stage games, including a goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund, who had goalkeeper Gregor Kobel for keeping them in the match.

They beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the round of 16 with goals from Cano and Hercules and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Al Hilal last time out.

Chelsea have lost once so far in the US, beaten 3-1 by Flamengo in their second group game, a match they finished with 10-men after Nicholas Jackson was sent off.

They bounced back to beat ES Tunis in their final group game to go through and have since seen off Benfica and Palmeiras in the knockout phase.

Fluminense vs Chelsea Betting Preview: Blues to Fight Off The Big Flu

Football betting sites make Enzo Maresca’s side the third favourites to lift the trophy at the inaugural competition, behind the favourites Paris St Germain and Real Madrid, who meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

It’s been a long season for Chelsea, who won the Uefa Conference League at the end of May, but with just two games to go, they are in a great position to secure a second trophy of the season.

They have certainly had the luck of the draw in this competition, managing to avoid the rest of the European giants who would no doubt have provided tougher competition.

Flu are nowhere near being Brazil's best team after finishing just four points above the relegation zone last season, and they currently sit sixth in the league.

They are a side packed with experience though, with 44-year-old goalkeeper Fabio having played a key role in them getting this far.

There is also a familiar face in the heart of defence with former Blues star Thiago Silva now plying his trade at the club.

The 40-year-old left Stamford Bridge last year, after four years in west London, to return to his former club.

Thiago Silva has marshalled Fluminense’s backline expertly, guiding them to three clean sheets in five games. However, Chelsea have more attacking firepower than most teams Flu have faced and the margin of victory may be comfortable for the favourites.

Fluminense vs Chelsea prediction 1: Chelsea to win by two goals - 15/4 Betway

Fluminense vs Chelsea Best Bets: Joao Pedro to Start Repaying His Fee

Both Liam Delap and Levi Colwill will miss Tuesday’s game through suspension, so Jackson could return to lead the line, or there could be a first start for new signing Brazilian Joao Pedro.

The striker, who cost £60m from Brighton, impressed when he came on in the quarter-final and would love to score his first goal for his new side - which would go a long way to repaying his fee.

The former Fluminense forward scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for club and country last season, and is a strong option to open his account for Chelsea.

Fluminense vs Chelsea prediction 2: Joao Pedro to score at any time - 49/20 Virgin Bet

