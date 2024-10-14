Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

FA Cup draw LIVE: Latest build-up as Birmingham City, Wrexham and more learn first round opponents

The draw for the first round proper takes place on Monday night, and features teams from League One and League Two

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 14 October 2024 13:25 EDT
Comments
Close
Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

The FA Cup begins in earnest on Monday with the draw for the first round proper, which takes place from 7pm BST at Bradford City’s Valley Parade.

32 teams have made it this far through qualifying, and they will be joined in the first round by the 48 teams from League One and League Two as some minnows look to put together an early cup run this season.

40 fixtures will be drawn on Monday and they’ll take place in the first weekend of November as another campaign in the world’s oldest cup competition begins.

The final on 17 May might feel like a long way away, but the cup remains full of early season fairytale potential as it enters its 144th edition.

Follow all the build-up to the draw below, as well as reaction to the big first round ties:

Which ties are still to be played?

32 teams come through the four qualifying rounds to get here, though there are still six ties to be played on 15 October. These are listed below (all kick-off at 7.45pm BST):

Maidenhead United v Taunton Town

Boston United v Gainsborough Trinity

Solihull Moors v Altrincham

Brackley Town v Hartlepool

Peterborough Sports v Rushall Olympic

Gateshead v Hednesford Town

Chris Wilson14 October 2024 18:25

What are the FA Cup fixture dates?

The first-round ties will be played between Friday 1 November 2024 and Monday 4 November 2024.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

First Round Proper: Saturday 2 November 2024

Second Round Proper: Saturday 30 November 2024

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025

Chris Wilson14 October 2024 18:15

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

  1. Accrington Stanley
  2. AFC Wimbledon
  3. Barnsley
  4. Barrow
  5. Birmingham City
  6. Blackpool
  7. Bolton Wanderers
  8. Bradford City
  9. Bristol Rovers
  10. Bromley
  11. Burton Albion
  12. Cambridge United
  13. Carlisle United
  14. Charlton Athletic
  15. Cheltenham Town
  16. Chesterfield
  17. Colchester United
  18. Crawley Town
  19. Crewe Alexandra
  20. Doncaster Rovers
  21. Exeter City
  22. Fleetwood Town
  23. Gillingham
  24. Grimsby Town
  25. Harrogate Town
  26. Huddersfield Town
  27. Leyton Orient
  28. Lincoln City
  29. Mansfield Town
  30. Milton Keynes Dons
  31. Morecambe
  32. Newport County
  33. Northampton Town
  34. Notts County
  35. Peterborough United
  36. Port Vale
  37. Reading
  38. Rotherham United
  39. Salford City
  40. Shrewsbury Town
  41. Stevenage
  42. Stockport County
  43. Swindon Town
  44. Tranmere Rovers
  45. Walsall
  46. Wigan Athletic
  47. Wrexham
  48. Wycombe Wanderers
  49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports
  50. Tamworth
  51. Oldham Athletic
  52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town
  53. Kettering Town
  54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors
  55. Rochdale
  56. Scarborough Athletic
  57. York City
  58. Harborough Town
  59. Curzon Ashton
  60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United
  61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead
  62. Alfreton Town
  63. Guiseley
  64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United
  65. Horsham
  66. Aldershot Town
  67. Southend United
  68. Sutton United
  69. Boreham Wood
  70. Weston Super Mare
  71. Wealdstone
  72. Dagenham & Redbridge
  73. Barnet
  74. Chesham United
  75. Tonbridge Angels
  76. Woking
  77. Forest Green Rovers
  78. Maidstone United
  79. Worthing
  80. Braintree Town
Chris Wilson14 October 2024 18:05

How can I watch the draw?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the draw live on BBC Two, with coverage from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Chris Wilson14 October 2024 17:55

When is the FA Cup first round draw?

The draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm BST on Monday 14 October at Bradford City’s Valley Parade.

Chris Wilson14 October 2024 17:47

FA Cup draw LIVE

The FA Cup intensifies with the draw set to be made for the first round proper.

The 48 League One and League Two teams enter at this stage, joining the 32 clubs who have fought through the qualifying rounds.

40 fixtures will be drawn out of the hat as the road to Wembley begins in earnest, with cup final day at the end of the season on Saturday 17 May 2025.

Who will take a first step towards a deep cup run?

Chris Wilson14 October 2024 17:40

FA Cup draw LIVE

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the FA Cup first round draw.

The 32 teams that made their way through the qualifying rounds will learn their opponents at around 7pm BST, as will the 48 teams from League One and League Two.

Will the draw throw up any derbies, or any potential cupsets? We’ll find out soon.

Chris Wilson14 October 2024 17:31

