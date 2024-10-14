✕ Close Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

The FA Cup begins in earnest on Monday with the draw for the first round proper, which takes place from 7pm BST at Bradford City’s Valley Parade.

32 teams have made it this far through qualifying, and they will be joined in the first round by the 48 teams from League One and League Two as some minnows look to put together an early cup run this season.

40 fixtures will be drawn on Monday and they’ll take place in the first weekend of November as another campaign in the world’s oldest cup competition begins.

The final on 17 May might feel like a long way away, but the cup remains full of early season fairytale potential as it enters its 144th edition.

Follow all the build-up to the draw below, as well as reaction to the big first round ties: