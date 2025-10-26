Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton vs Tottenham betting tips

Over 2.5 goals - 1/1 BetMGM

Richarlison to score - 13/5 Betway

Everton welcome Tottenham to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, looking for their third home league win of the season (4:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

David Moyes’ side are unbeaten in their new home, beating Brighton and Crystal Palace and drawing with Aston Villa and West Ham, so can they keep up that record against Thomas Frank’s side?

Betting sites are optimistic about their chances, making them favourites for the game, but Tottenham’s best work under Frank this season has come away from home.

Spurs go into the game sixth in the Premier League table, three points and six places above Everton, but they did have a midweek trip to Monaco to contend with.

Monaco held Tottenham to a goalless draw in the Champions League on Wednesday, which is only the second time this season they have failed to score, so it’s no surprise you can get 31/40 in the Premier League odds on both teams to score.

Everton vs Tottenham preview: Can home advantage aid Everton?

At first glance, Spurs have a great record at Everton’s old Goodison Park ground, losing just one of their last 12 visits.

But they are actually winless on their last six visits to the blue half of Merseyside, drawing five and losing 3-2 in this fixture back in January.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Ndiaye were on target before an own goal from Archie Gray gave the home side a 3-0 lead at the break, in only Moyes’ second game back in charge of the club.

Dejan Kulusevski and former Toffee Richarlison did pull goals back for the visitors, but it was another defeat for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The Toffees have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home matches, winning five and drawing seven since the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in April and football betting sites are giving them the edge here as they seek a 52nd win over Spurs.

But Tottenham have won three out of four away games this season in the Premier League, while the recent trend for draws in this fixture only adds to the difficulty of trying to predict an outcome.

Instead, goals could be a better option. Tottenham have scored two or more goals in five of the last six away games, while Everton have scored twice in three out of five matches at their new home ground.

Everton vs Tottenham prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals - 1/1 BetMGM

Everton vs Tottenham betting tips: Richarlison could enjoy Merseyside return

Richarlison scored 53 goals for Everton in a four-year spell before leaving to join Spurs in the summer of 2022 for £60m.

And since he’s been away, he also has a pretty good record of scoring against them, with five goals in seven appearances.

We’ve already mentioned that he scored at Goodison Park last season, and he scored twice there the previous season as Everton came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw.

Premier League betting sites are offering 18/1 on him scoring twice again, or you can get 15/2 on him scoring first.

Everton vs Tottenham prediction 2: Richarlison to score - 13/5 Betway

