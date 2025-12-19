Everton vs Arsenal betting tips

Both teams to score - 11/10 Ladbrokes

Trossard to score at any time - 13/5 BetMGM

Mikel Arteta returns to his former club Everton on Saturday night when he takes his table-topping Arsenal side to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunner’s boss spent six years at Everton, under current boss David Moyes, before a £10m move to Arsenal back in 2011.

By the time the game kicks off on Saturday night, Manchester City could lead the table, with City having the chance to leapfrog Arsenal when they face West Ham earlier in the day. With games coming thick and fast heading into Christmas, Arsenal know they cannot afford to drop any more points.

They have won just three of their last six games, against Tottenham, Brentford and Wolves, but they have dropped points with draws against Sunderland and Chelsea and were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa in their last away game.

Despite that dip in form, betting sites still make them the odds-on favourites to win the title, although City’s Premier League odds have shortened to 17/10 after a good run of form.

Everton have won four of their last six, against Fulham, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, but they were heavily beaten at home by Newcastle last month, as they ran out 4-1 winners, with two goals from Malick Thiaw.

Their only other defeat at their new ground came back in October when Micky van de Ven scored twice in a 3-0 win for Tottenham.

Everton vs Arsenal betting preview: Can Everton upset the leaders?

The Gunners failed to win either of their matches against Everton last season, despite finishing the season 26 points and 11 places ahead of them.

Everton dug in for a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium last December, before the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in April.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the visitors before Iliman Ndiaye equalised from the penalty spot after Myles Lewis-Skelly brought down Jack Harrison.

Everton are winless in their last five Premier League games against Arsenal, drawing two and losing three, and football betting sites aren’t giving them much chance of ending that run on Saturday, based on quotes of around 5/1.

However, they won four out of five against Arsenal before the current winless run and Everton should also take heart from the fact that Arsenal have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven Premier League away games, including in each of their last three in a row.

They last conceded first in more consecutive away games between September and December 2019, just before Arteta took charge.

Defensive injuries have left Arsenal vulnerable, but they carry a big threat themselves and have only failed to score once away from home all season in all competitions netting in 10 consecutive road assignments since drawing a blank at Liverpool in August.

Everton vs Arsenal prediction 1: Both teams to score - 11/10 Ladbrokes

Everton vs Arsenal best bet: Trossard to keep on scoring

Leandro Trossard has scored both of Arsenal’s away goals against Everton in the last two seasons.

The striker has also been involved in nine goals in his last nine away league appearances, with six goals and three assists. More recently, he’s netted three in his last five appearances for Arsenal, taking his season tally to six goals, as well as five assists.

He is likely to start on the bench again, but having come on to score against Aston Villa, he shouldn’t be overlooked when considering the goalscorer options on Premier League betting sites.

Everton vs Arsenal prediction 2: Trossard to score anytime - 13/5 BetMGM

Everton vs Arsenal team news

Everton: Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye have gone to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Seamus Coleman and Merlin Rohl. Jack Grealish is expected to play despite recent hamstring issues.

Arsenal: Arsenal are hopeful Martin Zubimendi will be involved after missing training earlier in the week. Ben White has joined a lengthy injury list after suffering a hamstring injury and will miss out, along with Gabriel, Kai Havertz, Cristian Mosquera, Max Dowman. Riccardo Calafiori is available after serving a one-game ban.

Everton vs Arsenal predicted lineups:

Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish; Barry

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Salbia, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

Free Premier League bets

Everton’s clash with Arsenal was originally supposed to be part of a Super Sunday double-header, along with Aston Villa against Manchester United.

That game at Villa Park is the subject of a special offer from Betano, who are offering enhanced odds of 30/1 on both teams to score in that fixture.

The promotion is only available to new customers that sign up using the link above, opt in to the promotion and then make a first deposit of £5 or more.

Once you’ve done that, place a £1 wager on both teams to score - yes in the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match market.

If both teams do find the back of the net, Betano will pay out on the £1 bet in cash with the extra amount credited in free bets to bring the total returns up to 30/1.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.