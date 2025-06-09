Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The countdown is on to the 2026 World Cup and betting sites have priced up the world’s top international sides as they get set to contend for the biggest prize in football.

The USA, Canada, and Mexico will combine to host the 23rd and biggest edition of the tournament, which will involve 48 nations.

The 2026 World Cup odds suggest it will be a tight tournament with Spain, France, Brazil, England, current holders Argentina and Germany all 11/1 or shorter in the World Cup outright market.

World Cup Betting Odds: Outright Winner

The 2026 World Cup betting odds are dominated by the usual contenders with Spain and France on course to kick-off as the top two in the market.

Spain are the reigning European champions and have one of the deepest squads in world football. But France, who have been involved in the last two World Cup finals, also have a vast talent pool with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue just some of the attacking options at their disposal.

Argentina kicked-off the last World Cup second in the betting, but there have been previous winners from further down the list of contenders with France (7/1) fourth in the market in 2018 and Germany (6/1) third in 2014.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Italy in 1982 were the last double-figure winner of the World Cup having entered that tournament as 18/1 shots. Since then, all the winners have started at World Cup odds of 8/1 or less.

Year Winner Host nation World Cup Odds 2022 Argentina Qatar 11/2 2018 France Russia 7/1 2014 Germany Brazil 6/1 2010 Spain South Africa 7/2 2006 Italy Germany 8/1

*Odds taken from sportsoddshistory.com

World Cup Betting Odds: Match betting

Other than the hosts, only seven more countries have qualified for the competition so far, and the draw for the group stages will likely be in December 2025.

Argentina, Japan and New Zealand are among those to have qualified, with the full fixtures for the group stages likely to be released a few months before June 2026.

World Cup Odds Explained

All World Cup odds and markets change to reflect matters on and off the field, so check regularly to find the best odds for your World Cup bets.

