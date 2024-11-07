✕ Close Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem

Lee Carsley names his final England squad before handing over to Thomas Tuchel, with Cole Palmer and Declan Rice injury doubts ahead of the Nations League double-header against Greece and Republic of Ireland.

Tuchel, who was appointed as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor last month, does not take charge until January 1 with Carsley continuing as interim manager. England are hoping to beat Greece in Athens and Ireland at Wembley to avoid having to go through the Nations League play-offs next March.

Carsley, though, has a number of injury doubts to contend with. Palmer is a doubt for Chelsea’s clash against Arsenal on Sunday, as is Rice after the Gunners midfielder missed the Champions League trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

It could open the door to a couple of new faces, with uncapped Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers pushing for call-ups. Follow all the updates as England name their latest squad at 2pm.