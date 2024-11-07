England squad LIVE: Cole Palmer and Declan Rice injury doubts for Lee Carsley’s final announcement
England face Greece and the Republic of Ireland later this month before Thomas Tuchel takes over the reins in January
Lee Carsley names his final England squad before handing over to Thomas Tuchel, with Cole Palmer and Declan Rice injury doubts ahead of the Nations League double-header against Greece and Republic of Ireland.
Tuchel, who was appointed as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor last month, does not take charge until January 1 with Carsley continuing as interim manager. England are hoping to beat Greece in Athens and Ireland at Wembley to avoid having to go through the Nations League play-offs next March.
Carsley, though, has a number of injury doubts to contend with. Palmer is a doubt for Chelsea’s clash against Arsenal on Sunday, as is Rice after the Gunners midfielder missed the Champions League trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday night.
It could open the door to a couple of new faces, with uncapped Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers pushing for call-ups. Follow all the updates as England name their latest squad at 2pm.
Cole Palmer an injury doubt for Chelsea
Cole Palmer is a doubt for Chelsea’s clash against Arsenal on Sunday, following a heavy challenge from Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez.
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca felt the defender should have been sent off for a stoppage-time tackle and Palmer is touch and go for their match against Arsenal.
Asked whether there was a chance Palmer could miss the game, the Blues boss said: “Yeah, for sure.
“He didn’t train the last two days. The tackle it’s quite clear was not a normal one. But hopefully he can be back.”
England’s injury list
Cole Palmer - doubt, knock
Declan Rice - doubt, knock
Jack Grealish - out, training injury
John Stones - doubt, foot injury
Kobbie Mainoo - out, muscle injury
Harry Maguire - out, foot injury
Luke Shaw - out, calf injury
Adam Wharton - out, groin injury
Eberechi Eze - out, hamstring injury
When does Thomas Tuchel take charge?
Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract through to the 2026 World Cup, which means he does not start until January 1 and will miss England’s matches this month.
“Let’s see, it’s 18 months, then we agreed to sit together,” said Tuchel when explaining his contract with England. “I have good experience with 18 months [laughs]. I’m working on my long-term game also.
“In this particular case it was important for me to have a frame around it as it’s a bit of a step into the dark for me as I’m used to working every day [with players].
“The last piece of it from me to understand that this is something that can really excite me to the fullest was the timeframe of 18-months but to demand from myself to not lose the focus. It’s a good timeframe because it will help us focus. It is very streamlined.”
Good morning
Lee Carsley names his final England squad this afternoon before Thomas Tuchel takes over as manager on January 1.
The interim boss will remain in charge for the Nations League matches against Greece in Athens and Ireland at Wembley later this month, with promotion on the line.
Carsley has several injury questions, which could see the Under-21s manager decide to bring a couple of fresh faces into his squad.
The announcement will come at 2pm today - and we’ll bring you all the updates and reaction in today’s live blog.
