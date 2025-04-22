Pope Francis latest: Cardinals gather to discuss funeral plans after Vatican confirms the cause of death
A statement released by the Holy See said his death was confirmed using an echocardiogram
Cardinals are set to convene a meeting on Tuesday in the Vatican to plan Pope Francis’ funeral with world leaders, including Donald Trump, due to attend the ceremony.
Pope Francis, 88, died following a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican has said.
In his final testament, the pontiff expressed his wish to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, and not at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican like many previous pontiffs.
The will specified that Francis wanted to be buried "in the ground, without particular decoration" but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.
King Charles and Mr Trump led the tributes for the 88-year-old, who was the head of the Catholic church for 12 years.
The pope was hospitalised for several weeks in February, after suffering from a bout of double pneumonia. He returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.
Pope Francis, originally from Argentina and the first pope from Latin America, led the 1.4 billion-member church since 2013.
Read pope's spiritual testament in his own words
Pope Francis wrote his spiritual testament in 2022 which was unsealed following his death.
In the document dated 29 June 2022 the pope expressed his wish to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.
In the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen.
As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial.
Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.
I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.
I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the Basilica, as shown in the attached plan.
The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.
The cost of preparing the burial will be covered by a sum provided by a benefactor, which I have arranged to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I have given the necessary instructions regarding this to Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Basilica.
May the Lord grant a fitting reward to all those who have loved me and who continue to pray for me. The suffering that has marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples.
The Vatican’s full official statement
On Monday, bells tolled in church towers across Rome after senior Vatican officials announced Pope Francis’ death.
Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house.
“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.
“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.
“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’’
Pope died of stroke and cardiac arrest, Vatican says
Pope Francis' died following a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican has said.
A statement released by the Holy See said his death was confirmed using an echocardiogram.
In his final testament, the pope expressed his wish to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.
The Vatican said the Pope had also requested a simple burial — “in the ground, without particular decoration” — with a plain inscription bearing only the name “Franciscus”.
The Vatican added the pontiff had arranged for an unnamed benefactor to cover the costs of his burial.
Cardinals to meet to plan pope Francis' funeral
Cardinals are set to meet on Tuesday to plan Pope Francis' funeral, which leaders from around the world will attend ahead of a conclave next month to elect a new head of the Roman Catholic Church.
Francis, 88, died unexpectedly on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said, ending an often turbulent reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.
All cardinals currently in Rome have been invited to gather in the Vatican at 9 am local time, where they were expected to make funeral plans.
The gathering of cardinals will also review the day-to-day running of the Church in the period before a new pope is elected.
The pontiff spent five weeks in hospital earlier this year for double pneumonia. But he returned to his Vatican home almost a month ago and had seemed to be recovering, appearing in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.
His sudden death set in motion ancient rituals, as the 1.4-billion-member Church started the transition from one pope to another, including the breaking of the pope's "Fisherman's Ring" and lead seal so they cannot be used by anyone else.
"We want to thank the Lord for the gifts he has given to the whole Church with the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope," said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, who led prayers in St Peter's Square on Monday evening.
A conclave to choose a new pope normally takes place 15 to 20 days after the death of a pontiff, meaning it should not start before 6 May. Some 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in the highly secretive ballot which can stretch over days.
Meet Kevin Farrell - the cardinal currently in charge of the Vatican
As the Catholic Church enters the “sede vacante”, Cardinal Kevin Farrell is overseeing the Holy See’s administrative and financial duties in absence of a pope.
Cardinal Farrell was born on 2 September 1947 in Dublin. He became an ordained priest in 1978, serving for almost 40 years before Francis made him a cardinal in 2016.
He is the Camerlengo of the Church, meaning that he is in charge while the conclave takes place.
Donald Trump to attend pope's funeral in Vatican
US president Donald Trump said he and his wife Melania Trump will travel to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.
“Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!" Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The US president clashed repeatedly with the pope over their differences on the issue of immigration.
Among other heads of state set to attend were Javier Milei, president of Francis' native Argentina.
Pope Francis needed two months rest before returning to work, doctors said
Doctors told Pope Francis that he needed two months’ rest before he returned to work, after he spent more than five weeks in hospital for a bout of double pneumonia.
Despite the orders of doctors, the pope kept working right to the end.
The day before his death, Francis made his first prolonged public appearance since February, as he entered St. Peter’s Square in a white popemobile to greet cheering crowds.
For only the second time since leaving hospital on 23 March, the pope met on Sunday with foreign leaders as he welcomed US vice president JD Vance for a brief encounter.
Vance wrote on X: “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill”, adding: “May God rest his soul.”
He also briefly met with Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenovic and his family on Sunday.
Could there be an American pope? Here are the US frontrunners for pontiff
There are currently nine US cardinals who are expected to take part in the 2025 conclave, according to the list of cardinal electors.
They are: Cardinal Robert Prevost, Cardinal Blase J Cupich, Cardinal Timothy M Dolan, Cardinal Robert W McElroy, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Cardinal Wilton Daniel Gregory, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley and Cardinal Raymond Burke.
With US cardinals eligible to vote in the conclave out of 138, the mathematical possibility of the next pope being American is just shy of six per cent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments