Lee Carsley confirms next role after spell as England’s interim manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lee Carsley has confirmed he will return to England Under-21s following his interim spell in charge of the senior team.

Ahead of the final two matches in charge of the Three Lions, after overseeing three international breaks since Gareth Southgate’s departure, Carsley will make way for Thomas Tuchel.

And after naming his 26-man group, including places for uncapped players Curtis Jones, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Lewis Hall, Carsley outlined his next step.

“My role will be back with the Under-21s,” Carsley confirmed. “A role that I'm really privileged to do, there's full support for the senior team.

“The job and the role is clear, to help produce and develop players for the senior team. And I think I'm in a better position to do that now, I've seen the level that the seniors are operating at, so that'll be the case.”

Carsley then explained the logic behind selecting Hall and Harwood-Bellis: “They’re both players who have played a lot of minutes this season and have shown they can consistently play in the Premier League at a high level.

“Players that I both know really well. The relationship and longevity that I’ve known Taylor from Man City and captaining the under-21s, having a successful summer with promotion and playing in the Premier League week in and week out, he’s a player that really deserves it.

“An outstanding captain and a brilliant example to the rest of the players in the under-21s squad.

“Lewis is a player who’s took his time to settle in, high quality, left-footed and a player who deserves to be in and has shown he can be really consistent.”

John Stones and Kobbie Mainoo are ruled out with injuries, but Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Cole Palmer are included despite fitness issues of their own.

England squad to face Greece and Republic of Ireland

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)