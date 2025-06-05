Kirby is an 'inspiration and example' to us all - Wiegman

England will name their squad for Euro 2025 today as Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman tries to put 10 days of carnage behind her and return focus to next month’s title defence in Switzerland.

That Women’s Euros success in 2022 suddenly feels like a long time ago and the recent rollercoaster ride began last week with former No 1 Mary Earps announcing her sudden, and shock, retirement after being informed she would have been a back-up goalkeeper for the tournament.

England then impressively beat Portugal 6-0 on Friday night before former stalwart Fran Kirby announced she was retiring from international duty on Tuesday and the Lionesses subsequently crashed out of the Women’s Nations League with a 2-1 defeat to Spain that evening.

The following day, vice-captain and talismanic centre-back Millie Bright withdrew herself from selection for the Euros, citing physical and mental burnout, to give Wiegman another headache just 24 hours before the Dutch coach confirms her 23-person squad at St George’s Park this afternoon.

