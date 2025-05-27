Mary Earps announces surprise retirement from international football ahead of Euros title defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her retirement from international football, a surprise move coming just five weeks before this summer’s European Championships.

The 32-year-old won 53 caps for the side and played a major role in the Lionesses’ Euros triumph in 2022, starting every game, but will not play a role in their title defence this summer.

Her role as England’s No. 1 has come under threat recently, with Chelsea shot-stopper Hannah Hampton starting the last three games for the international side.

Earps described playing for the national team as “the greatest honour and privilege of my life” but said that it was the “right time” for her to hang up her boots.

She said: “I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally. It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.

“I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.

“Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I’m rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.”

The former Manchester United keeper saved a penalty in the World Cup final in 2023 as England lost 1-0 to Spain. She won the Golden Glove at the tournament and BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2023, as well as being named Best FIFA Women’s goalkeeper in both 2022 and 2023.

open image in gallery Earps stressed the importance of allowing younger generations of players to "thrive" in her announcement ( The FA via Getty Images )

She had been set to feature in Sarina Wiegman’s squad in Switzerland this summer but her decision to step away means Hampton will be England’s No. 1 at the tournament. Wiegman said in April that the Chelsea keeper was “a little bit ahead” in the battle for the starting spot at the Euros.

“I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer, so of course I am disappointed,” Wiegman said of the decision.

“Mary has been clear on her reasons why she has made the decision and it is something we need to accept.

“Mary has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football.

“We will cherish those memories and of course give Mary the tributes she deserves after the summer but for now the focus needs to be on the upcoming Women’s Nations League fixtures and the Euros.”

Hampton, Manchester City keeper Khiara Keating and Orlando Pride’s Anna Moorhouse will be in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, against Portugal on Friday and Spain on Tuesday.