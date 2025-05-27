Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has released a statement about the car crash that marred the Reds’s trophy parade, saying he is “shocked and devastated” by the news.

Fans were out on the streets of Liverpool on Bank Holiday Monday, celebrating the Premier League title, when a car ploughed into the crowds, leaving 47 people hurt, including four seriously injured. Footage circulating online appeared to show a vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

Four children were among the 27 people rushed to hospital following the incident on Water Street on Monday evening, while 20 others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police confirmed one child and an adult were seriously injured, while Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram told BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday morning that four people are still “very, very ill in hospital”.

Klopp, who departed Anfield after nine years as Liverpool manager last summer, was back on Merseyside to attend his former club’s title coronation and posted pictures of the celebrations on his social media account throughout the day.

He has now posted about the appalling incident on Instagram, writing: “My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone.”

A 53-year-old man, who police described as white, British and from the Merseyside area, was arrested at the scene of the incident at 6pm on Monday, with Merseyside Police saying they believe him to be the driver.

Police and emergency personnel were rushed to the scene on Water Street ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

The force is not treating the incident as terrorism-related, while prime minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the incident, calling the scenes “appalling” as he sent a message of unity, saying the city “stands together”.

Klopp cemented his place in Liverpool folklore during his time as boss, delivering a first Premier League title to the club in the Covid-hit 2019-20 season, 30 years after their most recent top-flight crown. He also won a Champions League, an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Club World Cup while at Anfield.

He developed a special bond with fans of the club and urged supporters to back his successor Arne Slot, who has subsequently gone on to win the league in his first season at the helm.

Following the final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, when Liverpool received the Premier League trophy, Klopp posted a picture of him and Slot celebrating together, with the caption: “Congratulations Champions!! What a team, what a club, what a season! YNWA”