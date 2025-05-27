‘Shocked and devastated’ Jurgen Klopp releases statement on Liverpool parade car crash
Ex-Liverpool manager Klopp was back on Merseyside to attend his former club’s Premier League title coronation and has sent well wishes to the people injured in the horrific crash
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has released a statement about the car crash that marred the Reds’s trophy parade, saying he is “shocked and devastated” by the news.
Fans were out on the streets of Liverpool on Bank Holiday Monday, celebrating the Premier League title, when a car ploughed into the crowds, leaving 47 people hurt, including four seriously injured. Footage circulating online appeared to show a vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.
Four children were among the 27 people rushed to hospital following the incident on Water Street on Monday evening, while 20 others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police confirmed one child and an adult were seriously injured, while Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram told BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday morning that four people are still “very, very ill in hospital”.
Klopp, who departed Anfield after nine years as Liverpool manager last summer, was back on Merseyside to attend his former club’s title coronation and posted pictures of the celebrations on his social media account throughout the day.
He has now posted about the appalling incident on Instagram, writing: “My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone.”
A 53-year-old man, who police described as white, British and from the Merseyside area, was arrested at the scene of the incident at 6pm on Monday, with Merseyside Police saying they believe him to be the driver.
The force is not treating the incident as terrorism-related, while prime minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the incident, calling the scenes “appalling” as he sent a message of unity, saying the city “stands together”.
Klopp cemented his place in Liverpool folklore during his time as boss, delivering a first Premier League title to the club in the Covid-hit 2019-20 season, 30 years after their most recent top-flight crown. He also won a Champions League, an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Club World Cup while at Anfield.
He developed a special bond with fans of the club and urged supporters to back his successor Arne Slot, who has subsequently gone on to win the league in his first season at the helm.
Following the final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, when Liverpool received the Premier League trophy, Klopp posted a picture of him and Slot celebrating together, with the caption: “Congratulations Champions!! What a team, what a club, what a season! YNWA”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments