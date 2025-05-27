For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been detained after a car hit pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Emergency services were called to Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained.

Here is everything we know so far:

What happened?

A car drove into a large crowd of football fans in Liverpool during Liverpool FC’s victory parade, which was taking place in the city centre after the team won the Premier League.

Large numbers had gathered to watch the parade when the incident happened on Water Street at around 6pm, about a mile before the parade’s finishing point.

The Liverpool bus had recently passed on that street when a car began ploughing through people, colliding with a number of pedestrians. The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained, police said.

Footage of the incident circulating online on Monday appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street.

Officers surrounded the car very soon after, as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

The open-top bus parade went along a 10-mile route and had started several hours earlier. It is estimated that more than one million people were attending.

Water Street map

Was anybody injured?

A total of 27 people have been taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

Two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

David Kitchin of North West Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm that our teams treated 20 patients at the scene for minor injuries, and these did not need hospital treatment.

“Twenty-seven patients in total were taken to hospital by ambulance, and we believe two of those, including one of the children, have sustained serious injuries.”

Firefighters had to rescue four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car that hit pedestrians, Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer said.

“Our crews rapidly lifted the vehicle, removed three adults and one child from beneath and passed them to our ambulance service colleagues,” Mr Searle said.

“We then worked with emergency service partners to ensure casualties received medical treatment and transport to hospital as quickly as possible.”

He added: “My fire crews will maintain a visible and reassuring presence in the coming days and weeks.”

What do we know about the arrest?

Police said a 53-year-old man, who they described as white British and from the Merseryside area, has been arrested.

The man arrested is believed to be the driver of the car that crashed into the crowd, and the incident is not thought be terrorism, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said in a press conference on Sunday evening.

She said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision, and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.

“I know that people will understandably be concerned by what has happened tonight.

“What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it.

“The incident is not being treated as terrorism.”

They have asked people who have footage or information to send it directly to @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What have eyewitnesses said?

Witnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.

Witness Natasha Rinaldi, who was watching the parade from her friend’s living room, told Sky News: “It was so loud. People sounded desperate.

“And then we looked out the window and we saw the car (had) run over people.

“Then people started rushing to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. The police did everything to block and to push people away.

“We could just hear screams and screams. We were very confused.”

She said “people had stopped the car” and were knocking on the window “and trying to speak to the driver”.

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: “It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street.

“The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

“It was travelling south, down Water Street, straight towards this strand, which is where the docks are.

“It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows: “Then he stalled for a few seconds, probably about 10 seconds. Then the crowd that was a bit further back started rushing at him trying to smash his windows.

“But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going. It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

“Then my daughter started screaming and there were people on the ground. It looked clearly deliberate.

“We were shocked, couldn’t believe it. It was horrendous. So horrendous.”

What else has been said about it?

The prime minister and the home secretary, who are being kept updated about the events, are among those who have spoken out about the “appalling” scenes.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

Home secretary Yvette Cooper described the scenes as “truly shocking”.

She said: “Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response to the truly shocking and horrendous scenes in Liverpool this evening.

“Thinking of all those affected at this very difficult time. The police are investigating and I’m being kept updated on developments.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said: “The pictures emerging from Liverpool are deeply worrying.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and the emergency services as they respond to what appears a horrific incident.”

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said in a statement: “Our hearts go out to all of those affected, especially those who have been injured. Thank you, as ever, to the first responders for their professionalism and swift action.

“This is a difficult day for our city region, but we stand together.”

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said: “I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon.”

A spokesman for the Premier League said: “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident.”

While a spokesman for Liverpool City Council confirmed the local authority is liaising with police about the incident.