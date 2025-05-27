Liverpool parade car crash: Four children among 27 injured after car drives into fans

Four children are among the 27 people hospitalised after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in Liverpool city centre during the club’s Premier League victory parade.

Two people, one of them a child, have sustained serious injuries in the incident on Water Street. Twenty others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 53-year-old man, who police described as white, British and from the Merseyside area, was arrested at the scene of the incident at 6pm on Monday, with Merseyside Police saying they believe him to be the driver.

The force said it is not treating the incident as terrorism-related in a press conference on Monday evening.

Footage circulating online appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

Witnesses described seeing a grey people carrier driving through the crowd before angry bystanders tried to smash its windows. One eyewitness, Harry Rashid, said the driver “put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going”.

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi said she could hear “screams and screams”. She told Sky News: “It was a horrible scene.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer is among those who have spoken out after the incident, calling the scenes “appalling”.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”