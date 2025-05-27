Liverpool parade car crash latest: Man arrested after children among nearly 50 hurt by car slamming into fans
A 53-year-old white British man has been arrested who Merseyside Police believe to have been the driver in the traffic collision
Four children are among the 27 people hospitalised after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in Liverpool city centre during the club’s Premier League victory parade.
Two people, one of them a child, have sustained serious injuries in the incident on Water Street. Twenty others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
A 53-year-old man, who police described as white, British and from the Merseyside area, was arrested at the scene of the incident at 6pm on Monday, with Merseyside Police saying they believe him to be the driver.
The force said it is not treating the incident as terrorism-related in a press conference on Monday evening.
Footage circulating online appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.
Witnesses described seeing a grey people carrier driving through the crowd before angry bystanders tried to smash its windows. One eyewitness, Harry Rashid, said the driver “put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going”.
Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi said she could hear “screams and screams”. She told Sky News: “It was a horrible scene.”
Prime minister Keir Starmer is among those who have spoken out after the incident, calling the scenes “appalling”.
“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”
Sir Keir Starmer sends message of unity
Sir Keir Starmer sent a message of unity, saying the city “stands together” as he condemned the incident."
The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected."
He later added: "Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.
"They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.
"Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.
"The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.
"Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool."
'He panicked and put his foot down': Eyewitnesses describe Liverpool car incident
Footage of the incident appears to show the vehicle speed up as it veers into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.
Officers surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.
Witness Les Winsper, 55, told The Guardian how the incident unfolded in front of him.
He said: "People started banging on the (car) windows.
"Then they smashed the windows and he panicked and put his foot down.
"He then hit someone and that person has gone in the air and he's ploughed through the rest of them.
"I've never seen anything like it."
Another witness, who was walking with a group of friends, said he saw a car "speeding up" and hitting pedestrians.
Mike Maddra told the PA news agency the "car turned left, mounted the pavement, come towards us and runs towards the buildings".
He said "we got out the way and it was speeding up".
Mr Maddra said he thought he saw two people being hit and added, "it looked deliberate".
Liverpool MP ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after car crash incident
Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool West Derby, said he was "absolutely heartbroken" after a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade.
He wrote on X: "Absolutely heartbroken by the scenes in town, after what should have been the best of days.
"My love and thoughts are with all affected."
Political leaders show solidarity with Liverpool
Political leaders have expressed their shock at the scenes in Liverpool and their solidarity with the city.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.
“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.
“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.
“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.
“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said: “The pictures emerging from Liverpool are deeply worrying.
“My thoughts are with all those affected, and the emergency services as they respond to what appears a horrific incident.”
Lib dem leader Ed Davey said he was “Shocked by the scenes in Liverpool today. I want to thank the emergency services who have responded so quickly. My thoughts are with all those who have been injured or affected.”
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he was “horrified to see the scenes in Liverpool” after what he called a “disturbing attack”.
“My thoughts are with all of those affected and injured by this disturbing attack,” he added.
World of football unites after Liverpool incident
Football clubs from across the country have united around Liverpool FC after a major incident occurred. Other major Premier League clubs, such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea shared their solidarity.
Both Manchester clubs shared a joint statement which read: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible incident during Liverpool’s parade. We stand united in support of the fans, the club and the city."
Chelsea FC wrote: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club's thoughts are with Liverpool Football Club and those impacted following the horrific incident in the city today.”
Watch: Liverpool parade car crash: Four children among 27 injured after car drives into fans
Prime Minister praises brave emergency services and says 'whole country stands with Liverpool'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has praised the bravery of police and emergency services following a traffic collision in Liverpool.
“Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.
“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.
“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.
“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.
“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”
Four people were trapped under the car that hit pedestrians
Firefighters rescued four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car that hit pedestrians during the Liverpool Football Club victory parade in the city centre, Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer said.
He told a press conference his service was alerted to the incident at 1807 on Monday, adding: “We immediately mobilised three fire engines to Water Street and were in attendance in four minutes.
“On arrival, the crews were met with numerous injured… and four persons trapped under a vehicle.
“Our crews rapidly lifted the vehicle, removed three adults and one child from beneath and passed them to our ambulance service colleagues.
“We then worked with emergency service partners to ensure casualties received medical treatment and transport to hospital as quickly as possible.”
He added: “My fire crews will maintain a visible and reassuring presence in the coming days and weeks.”
Recap: What we know about the traffic collision in Liverpool
Here is everything we know about the traffic collision in Liverpool:
- Police received reports that a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians towards the end of Liverpool FC’s victory parade in the city centre around 6pm.
- The incident took place on Water Street and emergency services were quick to respond to the scene.
- 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. One adult and one child were seriously injured in the incident.
- A dark people carrier, reported by eyewitnesses to be the vehicle, stopped at a scene, where bystanders proceeded to knock on the windows and angrily speak to the driver.
- Police arrested a 53-year-old white British man, believed to be from Liverpool. They believe he was the driver.
- While counter terrorism police were supporting Merseyside Police with its investigation, the incident has been classed as ‘isolated’ and is not being treated as terrorism.
- Liverpool FC were embarking on a 10 mile open-bus tour of the city to celebrate their recent premier league victory. Thousands of people lined the streets to celebrate the team, with one councillor saying over a million were in attendance.
How Liverpool car crash unfolded after vehicle ploughs into fans during parade
Everything we know about the Liverpool parade car crash
Here is everything we know about the traffic collision in Liverpool:
- Police received reports that a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians towards the end of Liverpool FC’s victory parade in the city centre around 6pm.
- The incident took place on Water Street and emergency services were quick to respond to the scene.
- 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. One adult and one child were seriously injured in the incident.
- A dark people carrier, reported by eyewitnesses to be the vehicle, stopped at a scene, where bystanders proceeded to knock on the windows and angrily speak to the driver.
- Police arrested a 53-year-old white British man, believed to be from Liverpool. They believe he was the driver.
- While counter terrorism police were supporting Merseyside Police with its investigation, the incident has been classed as ‘isolated’ and is not being treated as terrorism.
- Liverpool FC were embarking on a 10 mile open-bus tour of the city to celebrate their recent premier league victory. Thousands of people lined the streets to celebrate the team, with one councillor saying over a million were in attendance.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments