Fran Kirby announces international retirement ahead of Euro 2025

Fran Kirby has announced her retirement from international football becoming the second Lioness to retire ahead of the European Championship following the previous departure of goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Kirby’s retirement begins with immediate effect and she was left out of the England squad that suffered a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their final Nations League match on Tuesday evening. She was also informed that she would not be part of England’s Euro 2025 squad.

The midfielder won 77 caps and scored 19 goals with England having represented her country at four major tournaments famously winning Euro 2022. As well as success at the last European Championship, she was part of the bronze-medal winning squad at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2015.

Kirby made her international debut for England in August 2014, scoring in a 4-0 win against Sweden and her last appearance came at Wembley as the Lionesses defeated Portugal 6-0 in the Nations League last Friday.

Announcing her retirement Kirby wrote: “After being in the England team since I was 21, it’s time to close that chapter of my life. I didn’t ever want this day to come, but I cannot tell you how proud I am it happened. It’s been the biggest honour to represent my country, one that I had only dreamt about as a young girl. I’ve played with incredible players, worked with some incredible managers, played in some amazing tournaments and have some irreplaceable memories.

“My journey has been full of ups and downs, setbacks and achievements. Enough has been said and written about those, but regardless of whatever was thrown at me, I want you all to know that every time I put on that England badge I gave 100%. Every single call up, I accepted my role and did whatever was needed for the team. I wanted England to win. I’ve always been there to help England win.

“Thank you to you all, for embracing me as a young girl from Reading who had a dream. I hope you all know, wearing that badge was the greatest honour. To every young girl that suffers setbacks, just remember you can. You can. Forever a Lioness, Fran”.

open image in gallery Fran Kirby (left) was part of England's Euro 2022 winning squad ( REUTERS )

Addressing her retirement in an interview with the BBC, Kirby revealed that her plan was to retire following England’s Euro 2025 campaign but missing out on making the squad forced her hand.

“It is something I have been thinking about for over a year,” she said, “I knew this was going to be my last major tournament. The plan was to retire after the Euros but after speaking to Sarina I'm not going to make the squad.

"It was like a dagger to my heart but also a weight off my shoulders all at the same time. It was emotional for both of us but we both respected what each person was saying."

England boss, Sarina Wiegman, addressed Kirby’s departure and claimed the midfielder was ‘an inspiration’ for what she achieved on the pitch.

Wiegman said: “Fran has given so much to England and has been an inspiration to so many for what she has achieved on and off the pitch. I have loved working with her, she is an amazing player and a great person. I fully understand her decision to say goodbye at this point in her wonderful career, and we will always be grateful for her incredible contribution to the team.”

Following England’s loss to Spain in the Nations League, Wiegman was also asked about Kirby’s departure in her post match press conference.

“First of all I love working with her. She has had an incredible career and it is still going on in the WSL. She’s an amazing player and an incredible person too,” added Wiegman.

“She did everything to make the squad. She has always, when she was in, been ready to play and to perform, helping others and doing whatever I asked her to do. There is a time, I guess, you stop and she has to get used to that. I am really proud of her and grateful I got to work with her.

“Over time Fran and I have had several conversations. She has been unlucky with injuries before the World Cup and during camps. She always fought back and still had some opportunities to play. I had conversations with her over this week again, looking forward to this game and I said to her that she most likely would not make the squad, even though things could change quickly. We had these honest conversations.”