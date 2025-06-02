Sarina Wiegman ‘pretty close’ to knowing Euro 2025 squad as Lionesses selection looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Sarina Wiegman has revealed she is "pretty close" to knowing her squad for the upcoming European Championship.

The Lionesses face Spain in their final Nations League fixture on Tuesday night, with a spot in the competition's finals up for grabs.

Later in the week Wiegman announces her team for the Euros, with England defending their title as the competition begins in Switzerland on July 2.

Speaking about how close she is to knowing her Euros squad, Wiegman told a press conference: "We're pretty close.

"Still of course you want to go to the game tomorrow and make the final decisions, but we're pretty close."

One player not involved in the current England camp is Lauren James, who has been absent since April with a hamstring injury, but Wiegman is optimistic the forward will be available and can "make a difference" in the Euros.

The England boss said: "We already said we're trying to get her fit, she's trying to get fit with all the support from Chelsea and all the support from us.

"She's doing really well and moving forward. She needs to tick some boxes and when she does we can progress.

"Then that's very good because we think she can make a difference in the Euros, but she needs to be healthy, she needs to recover and needs to be performing at her highest level and I'm pretty positive that's going to work."

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman is hopeful Lauren James will be fit for the Euros ( PA Wire )

Wiegman confirmed everyone in her squad is available for selection ahead of Tuesday's clash with Spain, which will decide who finishes first in Group A3.

World champions Spain are currently two points clear of the Lionesses at the summit and the group winners will progress alongside the other League A champions to the finals later in the year.

England come into Tuesday's contest on the back of a 6-0 triumph against Portugal and earlier in the campaign inflicted Spain's sole Nations League loss in February, a 1-0 win at Wembley which Lucy Bronze believes can help build confidence in both the Nations League and the Euros.

"We already have beaten them this year, so we gained a lot of confidence from that," the defender said.

"Our players are performing well, we've done really good performances - that Spain performance at Wembley was fantastic from us, both defensively and attacking.

"You have to take confidence from every game whether it's Spain, Belgium, Portugal. Even the losses and the draws as well you can find things to gain confidence from.

"It's not the be all and end all tomorrow - it is for the Nations League a little bit for us, but in terms of the Euros that's a different tournament. We might not even face Spain, depending on different draws.

"All we can do is focus on the group in front of us, very tough group but a very exciting group - all eyes will be on that group no doubt.

"It'll give us confidence, but we get that confidence from ourselves and each other."

PA